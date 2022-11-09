comscore How to schedule a text message in Google Messages
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Schedule A Text Message In Google Messages A Step By Step Guide
News

How to schedule a text message in Google Messages: A step-by-step guide

How To

Are you using an Android smartphone? Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can schedule a message in Google Messages.

Highlights

  • Google Messages enables users to schedule messages on its platform.
  • Users need smartphones running Android 7 or higher to use this feature.
  • Users can also schedule group text messages in Google Messages.
Google Messages

Image: Google

WhatsApp and iMessage are some of the most commonly used messaging apps in the world. While the makers of these apps have introduced a host of new features, such as ability to unsend or edit a message on iMessage and Community in WhatsApp to name a few, what these apps are missing is the ability to schedule a message like we do in case of emails. Also Read - Gmail’s old design is going away forever: What that means for you

Picture a world where you could simply schedule text messages instead of sending them late at night to a colleague or forgetting to send a message to a loved one on their special days because the time when you remembered was too early. While emailing platforms such as Gmail and Outlook do enable users to schedule emails, most messaging apps lack this feature. However, Google’s messaging app, Google Messages, does enable users to schedule messages. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

It is worth noting that the functionality to schedule messages in Google Messages isn’t a new feature. Google introduced this feature in Google Messages last year. However, you need a smartphone running Android 7 or later to be able to schedule text messages in Google Messages. Google says that if your phone isn’t connected to Wi-Fi or data at the scheduled time, your message will be sent when your device reconnects. Also Read - How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide

How to schedule a message in Google Messages

Step 1: Open Google Messages app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Open conversation with the contact to whom you want to send a scheduled message. You can also add multiple contacts to send the text message to a group of people.

Step 3: Type the message that you want to share.

Step 4: Now touch and hold Send button.

Step 5: Pick the date and time when you want to send the message in the calendar and the clock that opens.

Step 6: Next, tap the Next option.

Step 7: Tap the Send button.

In addition to scheduling a message, you can also schedule reminders for messages. Here’s what you need to do:

How to set reminder for a message

Step 1: Open the Google Messages app.

Step 2: Go to the message you want to set a reminder for.

Step 3: Tap and hold the message.

Step 4: Tap the Reminder button.

Step 5: Choose the time when you want to be reminded about the message and you’re done.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 12:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use Instagram s in-app scheduling feature
How To
How to use Instagram s in-app scheduling feature
Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature but you can t use it yet

Apps

Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature but you can t use it yet

WhatsApp tweaks its disappearing messages section: Report

Apps

WhatsApp tweaks its disappearing messages section: Report

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Apps

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

News

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India cheapest 5G under 10k, Watch video for details

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000