WhatsApp and iMessage are some of the most commonly used messaging apps in the world. While the makers of these apps have introduced a host of new features, such as ability to unsend or edit a message on iMessage and Community in WhatsApp to name a few, what these apps are missing is the ability to schedule a message like we do in case of emails.

Picture a world where you could simply schedule text messages instead of sending them late at night to a colleague or forgetting to send a message to a loved one on their special days because the time when you remembered was too early. While emailing platforms such as Gmail and Outlook do enable users to schedule emails, most messaging apps lack this feature. However, Google's messaging app, Google Messages, does enable users to schedule messages.

It is worth noting that the functionality to schedule messages in Google Messages isn't a new feature. Google introduced this feature in Google Messages last year. However, you need a smartphone running Android 7 or later to be able to schedule text messages in Google Messages. Google says that if your phone isn't connected to Wi-Fi or data at the scheduled time, your message will be sent when your device reconnects.

How to schedule a message in Google Messages

Step 1: Open Google Messages app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Open conversation with the contact to whom you want to send a scheduled message. You can also add multiple contacts to send the text message to a group of people.

Step 3: Type the message that you want to share.

Step 4: Now touch and hold Send button.

Step 5: Pick the date and time when you want to send the message in the calendar and the clock that opens.

Step 6: Next, tap the Next option.

Step 7: Tap the Send button.

In addition to scheduling a message, you can also schedule reminders for messages. Here’s what you need to do:

How to set reminder for a message

Step 1: Open the Google Messages app.

Step 2: Go to the message you want to set a reminder for.

Step 3: Tap and hold the message.

Step 4: Tap the Reminder button.

Step 5: Choose the time when you want to be reminded about the message and you’re done.