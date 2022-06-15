Gmail is one of the most popular email services in the world right now. To make it even more appealing and user-friendly, Google keeps on adding new features. One such important feature is the scheduling of emails that allows users to schedule and send personal and professional emails. This situation can arise if you want to contact someone who is in a different time zone than you, send reminders to others for an event at a specific time. Also Read - How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide

How to schedule an email on Gmail

Here are the steps that you can follow to schedule emails on Gmail via a desktop web browser:

Open the Gmail account and Sign-in Tap on the “Compose” option and fill up the necessary fields Click on the drop-down icon on the side of the “Send” option at the bottom Select “Schedule send” Now choose the preferred time with the help of “Pick date & time”

And that's it! As for Gmail mobile app, you just need to tap on the three dots icon on the top right-hand corner instead of the drop-down as we did in the desktop web version. Otherwise, the process is the same. Gmail will now show you a "Scheduled" section along with "Inbox" on the left side panel. You can see the scheduled emails here.

How to cancel a scheduled email on Gmail

In case you change your mind and now want to cancel your scheduled email, you can follow these steps:

Tap on the “Scheduled” folder in the left-side panel You will then see all scheduled emails along with the dates If you want to undo a recent mail, just click on the “Undo” pop-up which will send it back to drafts You can also tap on the “cancel send” option or click on the trash can icon to send it to drafts

This way, users can reschedule the mail without having to write it all over again.