comscore Gmail: How to schedule an email or cancel them
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Schedule An Email In Gmail A Step By Step Guide
News

How to schedule an email in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here's a quick guidebook on how you can schedule your emails on Gmail and how to cancel them, if needed.

Gmail

Image: Pixabay

Gmail is one of the most popular email services in the world right now. To make it even more appealing and user-friendly, Google keeps on adding new features. One such important feature is the scheduling of emails that allows users to schedule and send personal and professional emails. This situation can arise if you want to contact someone who is in a different time zone than you, send reminders to others for an event at a specific time. Also Read - How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide

How to schedule an email on Gmail

Here are the steps that you can follow to schedule emails on Gmail via a desktop web browser: Also Read - WhatsApp guide: How to restore chat history on Android, iOS

  1. Open the Gmail account and Sign-in
  2. Tap on the “Compose” option and fill up the necessary fields
  3. Click on the drop-down icon on the side of the “Send” option at the bottom
  4. Select “Schedule send”
  5. Now choose the preferred time with the help of  “Pick date & time”

And that’s it! As for Gmail mobile app, you just need to tap on the three dots icon on the top right-hand corner instead of the drop-down as we did in the desktop web version. Otherwise, the process is the same. Gmail will now show you a “Scheduled” section along with “Inbox” on the left side panel. You can see the scheduled emails here. Also Read - How to change your phone number on Amazon

How to cancel a scheduled email on Gmail

In case you change your mind and now want to cancel your scheduled email, you can follow these steps:

  1. Tap on the “Scheduled” folder in the left-side panel
  2. You will then see all scheduled emails along with the dates
  3. If you want to undo a recent mail, just click on the “Undo” pop-up which will send it back to drafts
  4. You can also tap on the “cancel send” option or click on the trash can icon to send it to drafts

This way, users can reschedule the mail without having to write it all over again.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to schedule emails on Gmail
How To
How to schedule emails on Gmail
How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

How To

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Instagram users are facing issues in the Stories feature

Apps

Instagram users are facing issues in the Stories feature

Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone

News

Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone

Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Apps

Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone

Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Apple sued for using the patented Auto Unlock feature on its Apple Watch

Best Note Taking apps for Android and iOS

Best Note Taking apps for Android and iOS

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video

News

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video

News

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999