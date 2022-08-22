Apple first announced its next-generation of mobile operating system, that is, iOS 16 at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. At the time the company had announced several new features that will be coming to iPhones. One of the features that will arrive on iOS-powered devices next month is the ability to schedule emails in its emailing service, that is the Mail app. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

With this feature, iPhone users will be able to schedule emails to be sent a later time. This feature is quite similar to what Gmail offers. Upon updating their iPhones to iOS 16, when users use Apple Mail to plan an email for later, the email that compose will immediately be moved to the Send Later folder inside their Mailbox and it will remain there until the timer doesn’t go off or until the time that users have scheduled it to mail. The email will automatically be sent from Apple’s Mail app at the designated time and appear in the Sent folder. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 highlights: Unsend messages, transfer an eSIM, focus mode and more

Here’s a quick guide that will help you to reschedule emails in iOS 16: Also Read - Apple finishes iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 coming soon

How to schedule emails in iOS 16

Step 1: Open the Mail app.

Step 2: Create your email as usual in the Mail app, including the sender, recipient, topic, and message body.

Step 3: Long press the Send icon (blue arrow).

Step 4: To create a custom timetable, press Send Later, or choose one of the pre-set options that is, Send Now, Send 9:00 PM Tonight, or Send 8:00 AM Tomorrow.

Step 5: Use the calendar and time choices to set a time for the email to be sent if you chose to Send Later.

Step 6: Then tap Done, on the top right corner.

How to unsend an email in iOS 16

In addition to scheduling an email, iOS 16 will also enable users to unsend an email. Every time users send an email, a new message with the words “Undo Send” will now show at the very bottom of the Mail app. Simply tapping on that message will led the Mail app to open the email and allow them to make any necessary changes before sending it again.

That said, the users will only have ten seconds to cancel an email. The “Undo Send” message option will no longer be available once this window expires.