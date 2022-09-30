Apple’s iOS 16 has brought some new and fun features to the iPhones. This includes the ability to unsend messages, remove background from a picture, and the nifty battery icon. There are several more features too, but one that could be useful for many is the Send Later feature of iOS 16. Also Read - iOS 16 hacks: How to use focus mode on your iPhone

Apple Mail on iOS now literally has a scheduling feature similar to Gmail's mail schedule feature. This feature may be useful for those who want to send notes or important updates in the future. With the Send Later feature, they can easily set emails for a future date without worrying about missing an important day.

In this article, we will show you how you can schedule emails or as Apple says 'Send Later' emails on iOS 16.

How to use the Send Later feature on iOS 16 on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Mail app on your iPhone running on iOS 16.

Step 2: Go ahead and compose a mail by taping on the compose button in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Once you draft a mail by adding the message, subject, and the receiver’s email ID, long press on the Send button at the top right corner. It looks like an arrow.

Step 4: After you long press the Send button, you should see four different options such as Send Now, Send 9:00 PM Tonight, Send 9:00 Tomorrow, and Send Later…; to schedule the email, tap on the ‘Send Later…’ option.

Step 5: Now, you will have a calendar in front of you that will show the date, time, month, and year. Select the timeline for when you want the email to be sent.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Done.

Now, the email will be scheduled for a future date. You can repeat the process for multiple emails. One great hack here is that if you don’t want to miss anyone’s birthday or an important day, you can schedule an email wishing someone their birthday or say anniversary.