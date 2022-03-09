How to schedule Instagram live broadcast: Follow these simple steps

Meta-owned photo and video sharing app Instagram has added valuable features in the last year, including a remix for reels, a shopping option, new stickers for links, and a public thread to attract users. The tech giant also introduced the Live Function, which allows users to schedule up to 90 days in advance. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Check details

Here’s how you can use this latest Instagram feature:

STEP1: First of all, open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS smartphone. Also Read - EVO 2022 tournament games announced: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7 and more

STEP2: Now tap on the + icon in the top right corner of your screen. Also Read - Why is Apple Mac Studio so expensive? Can't I just get a Mac Mini instead?

STEP3: Now tap on the Calendar icon appearing in the left bar of the screen.

STEP4: Now tap on Video Title to add a title for your Instagram Live.

STEP5: Just below the title, you will find the start time option.

STEP6: Now tap on the time to select it.

STEP7: Now, select the time you want to schedule your Instagram Live.

STEP8: You can choose between three months and one hour from when you schedule the live.

STEP9: Now tap on Done.

STEP10: Now tap on the Schedule Live Video option at the bottom of the page.

The company has also rolled out a feature called ‘Practice Mode.’ The new feature allows creators to connect and interact with guests before going live. With this tool, creators can check the video quality and audio level before starting a broadcast.

