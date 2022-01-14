comscore Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS
News

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS

How To

Scheduling messages has not yet been introduced on WhatsApp yet, due to which we have to face problems many times. Here are few steps through which you can easily schedule messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp

Scheduling messages has not yet been introduced on WhatsApp, due to which we have to face problems many times. Take an example, to send the first birthday message to your friend, you have to stay awake till 12 o’clock at night. if there was a feature of scheduling messages on WhatsApp, then you would not have to face the problem of waking up till 12 o’clock in the night. But you can do this with the help of a third-party app. For this, you have to take the help of the Google Play Store. Also Read - WhatsApp deleted chat: How to restore deleted messages without backup

Steps How to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android:

STEP1: Go to google play store

STEP2: Download SKEDit Mobile App from Here

STEP3: Then log in to the app

STEP4: Here, tap on the WhatsApp option from the menu

STEP5: Click on Enable Accessibility

STEP6: Go to SKEDit and turn on the toggle

STEP7: Now tap on Allow

STEP8: After doing this, go back to the app

STEP9: Now, you will get the option of ask me before sending.

STEP10: If you schedule it by turning it on, then before sending the message, it will send you a notification. Only after clicking on it will it send this message.

STEP11: At the same time, if you turn off this option, then it will send this message without sending the notification.

STEP12: After this, the message will be sent automatically at the specified time.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on iPhone:

STEP1: There is no third-party software for iPhone users through which messages can be scheduled. But don’t worry, we have the solution.

STEP2: Siri Shortcuts app is the answer. All you have to do is download it and open it on your iPhone

STEP3: Now go to the Automation tab

STEP4: Create personal automation by tapping on the plus symbol

STEP5: Select the time of day you want your automation to run

STEP6: Select date and time here

STEP7: After doing this, click on the action and search by typing WhatsApp in the search bar

STEP8: Here, enter the message and select the time, and tap on Next

STEP9: After this, the message will be sent automatically after the specified time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 3:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Electric Vehicle
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

Apps

WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kits: Pricing, where to buy

Photo Gallery

ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kits: Pricing, where to buy

COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

Photo Gallery

COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Deals

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
How to restore deleted WhatsApp messages: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to restore deleted WhatsApp messages: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

बच्चों के इस वीडियो ने यूट्यूब पर बनाया रिकॉर्ड, मिला 1000 करोड़ व्यूज

BSNL के 5 बेस्ट ऑल इन वन प्रीपेड प्लान्स, रोज मिलेगा 5GB तक इंटरनेट डेटा

Garena Free Fire में इस महीने ऐसे पा सकते हैं Gloo Wall स्किन, गेम जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

पबजी और फ्री फायर आए आमने-सामने, Krafton ने Garena पर किया मुकदमा

Facebook पर ब्रिटेन ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन, 44 मिलियन यूजर्स का पर्सनल डेटा यूज करने का लगा आरोप

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Electric Vehicle
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Deals

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare
Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers