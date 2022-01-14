Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

Scheduling messages has not yet been introduced on WhatsApp, due to which we have to face problems many times. Take an example, to send the first birthday message to your friend, you have to stay awake till 12 o’clock at night. if there was a feature of scheduling messages on WhatsApp, then you would not have to face the problem of waking up till 12 o’clock in the night. But you can do this with the help of a third-party app. For this, you have to take the help of the Google Play Store. Also Read - WhatsApp deleted chat: How to restore deleted messages without backup

Steps How to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android:

STEP1: Go to google play store

STEP2: Download SKEDit Mobile App from Here

STEP3: Then log in to the app

STEP4: Here, tap on the WhatsApp option from the menu

STEP5: Click on Enable Accessibility

STEP6: Go to SKEDit and turn on the toggle

STEP7: Now tap on Allow

STEP8: After doing this, go back to the app

STEP9: Now, you will get the option of ask me before sending.

STEP10: If you schedule it by turning it on, then before sending the message, it will send you a notification. Only after clicking on it will it send this message.

STEP11: At the same time, if you turn off this option, then it will send this message without sending the notification.

STEP12: After this, the message will be sent automatically at the specified time.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on iPhone:

STEP1: There is no third-party software for iPhone users through which messages can be scheduled. But don’t worry, we have the solution.

STEP2: Siri Shortcuts app is the answer. All you have to do is download it and open it on your iPhone

STEP3: Now go to the Automation tab

STEP4: Create personal automation by tapping on the plus symbol

STEP5: Select the time of day you want your automation to run

STEP6: Select date and time here

STEP7: After doing this, click on the action and search by typing WhatsApp in the search bar

STEP8: Here, enter the message and select the time, and tap on Next

STEP9: After this, the message will be sent automatically after the specified time.