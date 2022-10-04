comscore How to see if someone has blocked your phone number
How to check if someone has blocked your phone number

Tired of calling and messaging but there's no reply from the person? Well, your phone number could actually be blocked.

see blocked phone numbers

You are calling and texting but there’s no reply from the person? Well, you might actually be blocked by that person. But if you still think that might not be the case, then let’s find out. Also Read - How to check blocked numbers on your Android phone

Calling and texting are way too convenient and they have become the norm when you don’t have to travel all the way long to meet a person. A simple call or a quick text will get you insights into someone offering the ability to stay connected anywhere in the world.

However, what if someone blocks you for whatever reason? That might not sound good, but let us tell you that if you are constantly trying to call or message someone and you aren’t receiving a response, you might be on the person’s block list.

Now there’s no sure-shot way to find out if the person has blocked you, but there’s a simple trick that might let you know whether or not you are blocked. We say sure-shot because there could be glitches or some issues with the telecom company or could be some issues with your or the person’s number.

How to know if someone has blocked you

Step 1: Open your phone’s dialler and try calling the person.

(You mostly have already tried this.)

Step 2: If you hear a ring and then it says ‘Busy,’ then you could be blocked. However, to confirm if you are actually blocked, you can try calling 2-4 times. In the first call, you will hear a ring, but in 2nd, 3rd, or 4th time you may directly hear “The number you are calling is busy,” without any ring.

(If you hear ‘Busy’ multiple times, then you could be blocked.)

Step 3: Try and message that person, if it says undelivered or tells you to send a voicemail, then you are mostly blocked.

Do note that this is just a possibility and not a sure confirmation. In reality, there’s no way you could know if the person has blocked you via a message or note. However, most times, if a number is busy even if you try multiple times for 2-3 days then, you are mostly blocked.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

