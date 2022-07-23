comscore How to see mutual friends on Snapchat: Step-by-step guide
Snapchat tips and tricks: How to see mutual friends on Snapchat

There is no way to view who your friends have added on Snapchat. Friends lists are kept secret because privacy is a key component of the app

  • Published: July 23, 2022 2:36 PM IST
Snapchat

Snapchat is a social media platform where users can post momentary images and videos.
It made its debut in 2011 and it introduced the Stories feature in 2013. This feature has been mimicked in other big social media platforms such as Instagram. Also Read - Snapchat introduces web version of Snapchat app, but you probably can’t use it yet

Snapchat is used to capture and share live videos, find friends on an interesting map, engage in augmented reality (AR), and more. Also Read - How to hide WhatsApp DP from specific contacts

However, there is no way to view who your friends have added on Snapchat. Friends lists are kept secret because privacy is a key component of the app. On the other hand, the Quick Add menu offers a list of random individuals, some of whom are your friends’ friends. Even your mutual friend’s count will be displayed below the user’s name. Also Read - Electricity Bill Scam: How innocent people are being tricked into paying fraud bills

How to see mutual friends in Snapchat:

Step 1 – Open the Snapchat app on your phone.
Step 2 – Tap on the bitmoji on the upper left corner.
Step 3 – Under Friends, tap Add Friends.
Step 4 – Under Quick Add, there will be a list of users including mutual friends.

Basic Features and Guide to using Snapchat

Here are some of the most used Snapchat Features listed below:

Snap

A Snap is a photo or video that you send through the app to one or more of your friends, and it has been available to all users since day one.

A video snap might last up to 60 seconds. Snapchat deletes all photo and video material as soon as the received user has viewed it.

Stories

These are essential Snaps that you want to share with all of your Snapchat pals that are called Stories. The application keeps stories for 24 hours before deleting them. You can download your Story to the camera roll on your device or save it to Memories if you want to keep it.

Snapstreaks

The number of days that you and a friend share Snaps on a Snapstreak (or Streak). Your friend’s name will appear with a flame emoji next to it, along with a number indicating how many days you’ve maintained the Streak.

Filter

Adding an overlay or other special effects to your Snaps with a Snapchat filter is a fun way to spice them up. Based on location, time of day, special occasions or holidays, filters may change.

Lenses

Lenses are where augmented reality is used. You may add 3D characters, objects, and special effects to your photographs and videos using Snapchat Lenses.

Snap Map

Your location and the locations of all of your friends are displayed on Snap Map. The Snap Map allows you to view Snaps posted from all across the world. Of course, you may always place yourself in Ghost Mode if you don’t want to reveal where you are.

