How to check the password of a saved WiFi network: A step-by-step guide
How to see your Wi-Fi password on Android, iOS 16

Want to know your Wi-Fi password, but don't know how? Here's an easy guide to help you.

  • Published: August 24, 2022 6:36 PM IST
WiFi

Image: Pixabay

People forget their Wi-Fi passwords, more often than you might imagine. People connect their mobiles and laptops to their home Wi-Fi network and then forget it, which creates a problem when friends and family visits and want to connect their devices. But there are several ways to look for the Wi-Fi password if you haven’t saved it anywhere. Also Read - iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

There is no doubt that you require internet access on a daily basis. However, one should be aware of how to use it smartly. If you own a Wi-Fi internet connection of your own, you should secure your router with a strong password. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 receives a fresh price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

The Wi-Fi password of the saved network is very easy to find on Android 10 and above. So, here you will get to know how you can check the password of your saved network. But remember, it only allows you to view the passwords for networks that you have previously connected to. It won’t help you to figure out the Wi-Fi password for a network you’ve never connected to. And, if someone else runs the network, you shouldn’t share the password unless you have their consent. Also Read - Apple iPad users, you will have wait for a long time to get iPadOS 16 update

Here’s a simple guide to help you to see your Wi-Fi password :

How to see your Wi-Fi password on Android

Step 1: Open your Phone’s settings

Step 2: Then open the Wifi section

Step 3: Select “Setting” of the connected Wifi

Step 4: Then tap on Share

Step 5: Then you have to verify it’s’ you ‘by putting the pin, face recognition, password, etc., for security reasons

Step 6: Now you will see the QR Code with the password below it.

How to see Wi-Fi password on iOS 16

Step 1: Open Setting App.

Step 2: In Setting, open the Wifi section.

Step 3: In the WiFi section, tap the blue information symbol.

Step 4: You’ll notice a number of options, including the password that is blanked out, once you’ve opened the details screen for your preferred network.

Step 5: If you need to copy the password, tap the Copy button in the pop-up window that displays, and then paste the password into the appropriate app.

