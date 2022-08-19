comscore How to send a confidential message on Gmail
News

How to send a confidential message on Gmail: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here is an easy guide that will enable you to enable Confidential Mode in Gmail on your PC, and Gmail's Android and iOS apps.

Gmail

Google uses TLS encryption to keep contents of an email safe while it is in transit. This encryption prevents hackers from snooping in users’ conversations while they are travelling from sender to receiver. However, sometimes having encryption isn’t enough to prevent confidential details in an email from getting leaked. There is always the risk that the receiver of the email containing confidential details can accidentally forward the mail to someone it was not intended for. So, for times like these, Gmail has a feature called Confidentiality Mode that is aimed to prevent such leaks. Also Read - Did you get Android 12 update instead of Android 13? Here’s what Google has to say

With Confidential Mode, Gmail users can set an expiration date for messages or revoke access at any time. Recipients of the confidential message cannot forward, copy, print, or download the message or attachments in an email sent with confidential mode on. However, they can capture a screenshot of photos or attachments in the email. Also Read - Google won’t let Pixel 6 series users to downgrade to Android 12 after downloading Android 13

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a way to send an email with confidential mode on, here is what you need to do: Also Read - Android 13 is now out for Pixel phones: Top 5 features that you need to know

How to send in an email with confidential mode on in Gmail on your PC

Step 1: Open Gmail on your web browser.

Step 2: Click the Compose button.

Step 3: In the bottom right of the window, click Turn on Confidential Mode option.

Step 4: Set an expiration date and passcode.

Notably, if you choose “No SMS passcode”, recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open it directly. Recipients who don’t use Gmail will get emailed a passcode. However, if you choose “SMS passcode”, the recipients will get a passcode by text message. Make sure you enter the recipient’s phone number, not your own.

Step 5: Click Save.

How to send in an email with confidential mode on in Gmail’s Android app

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Compose button.

Step 3: In the top right corner of the app, tap More and then tap Confidential Mode.

Step 4: Now, set an expiration date, passcode and other controls.

Step 5: Tap Done.

How to send in an email with confidential mode on in Gmail’s iOS app

Step 1: Open Gmail app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap Compose option.

Step 3: In the top right corner of the app, tap More and then tap Confidential mode.

Step 4: Set an expiration date, passcode and other controls and then tap Done.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 11:02 AM IST

