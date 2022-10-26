Google has a host of apps and services in its portfolio. While some are excellent substitutes for apps such as PowerPoint, Word and Excels, others, like Google Keep, are ideal for taking notes. What makes these apps truly utilitarian is the fact that their content is accessible across devices to users as long as they are using the same Google account across devices. This makes the process of access details stored in notes a whole lot easier. However, there are times when you need to access the details that you jotted down in a Google Keep file in some other application, such as Google Doc. One way of transferring this content is by copying it manually. The other way is by sending the Google Keep file directly to Google Doc. Also Read - Google introduces custom emojis to Chat for web versions and Gmail

If you are looking for a way to send your Google Keep to Google Doc, here is what you need to do:

How to send a Google Keep file to Google Doc on your PC

Step 1: On your personal computer, open keep.google.com.

Step 2: Now, click the note you want to send.

Step 3: Then, click on the More option.

Step 4: Next, click on Copy to Google Docs option.

Step 5: To open the Google Doc, in the bottom left corner of the window.

Step 6: Lastly, click on the Open Doc option.

How to send a Google Keep file to Google Doc on Android

Step 1: Open the Google Keep app on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2: Now, tap a note you want to send.

Step 3: In the bottom right corner of the app, tap the Action menu.

Step 4: Next, tap the Send option.

Step 5: Now, pick one of the two options:

— To copy the note as a Google Doc, tap the Copy option to Google Docs.

— Alternatively, tap Send via other apps. Pick an app to copy your note’s contents into.

How to send a Google Keep file to Google Doc on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Google Keep app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Now, tap the note you want to send.

Step 3: In the bottom right corner of the app, tap Action menu.

Step 4: Tap Send option.

Step 5: Pick an app or action from the lists displayed.