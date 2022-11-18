comscore How to share Instagram reels with avatar reactions
How to send an avatar reaction while sharing reels on Instagram

Here's how you can share Instagram reels with avatar reactions and interact better with others.

  • Instagram allows you to share reels or posts with Meta's avatar reactions.
  • Sharing reels with avatar reactions could be a better way of interacting with others.
  • Meta's avatars were available on Instagram for quite some time, however, the ability to send them while sharing reels/posts was recently added.
Instagram reels meta avatars

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media apps in the world. The platform keeps on receiving new features every now and then. Just like that the platform has had the Meta avatars for sometime now and several users apparently use them daily. These Meta avatars were only available in chats for usage, but now, they can be used while sharing reels on the platform. Also Read - Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature: How to use it

Instead of sharing reels or posts with just messages, you can share them while reacting with your Meta avatar. The feature appears to be recently added and many users are able to use them. In this story, let’s take a look at how you can send an avatar reaction while sharing reels on Instagram. Also Read - Instagram gets in-app scheduling, Achievement features, but you can’t use them yet

How to share Instagram reels with avatar reactions

Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone. Also Read - Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

Step 2: Go ahead and open the reel that your want to share with your friends in direct message/personal chat. You can also share posts.

Step 3: Tap on the Share button, as usual.

Step 4: Select the account to which you want to share the reel/post.

Step 5: Once you select, you will see the Avatar button on the right-side next to the Write a message, tap on it.

Step 6: Now, you will be able to see all your Meta avatar stickers. With these avatars, you can select what you feel while sharing the reel. Simply, tap on any of the Avatar reaction.

Step 7: After you tap on an avatar sticker it will get selected. Lastly, tap on send.

Now, if you visit the chat you will see that the reel that you sent went with your avatar reaction. Using avatar directly while sharing reels or posts with others could be a better way to interact with someone. Also, if you want to send more avatar reaction, you can directly do that from the Stickers option.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2022 8:18 PM IST
