comscore Here's how you can send anonymous messages on Instagram
How to send anonymous message on Instagram

There is an anonymous messaging app called NGL (Not Going to Lie) that lets users on Instagram send anonymous messages to others on the platform.

Image: Pexels

Instagram is one of the most-used social media apps these days. Although, the platform already offers many features to make it user-friendly and fun, but there are a few not-so-known tricks that can be used to make the experience even better. There is an anonymous messaging app called NGL (Not Going to Lie) that lets users on Instagram send anonymous messages to others on the platform. Also Read - How to change your Instagram username: A step-by-step guide

How to send anonymous messages on Instagram

Here’s how you can use the NGL app to send anonymous texts to users on Instagram. Also Read - Meta, Microsoft, other tech giants form metaverse standards body, except Apple: Check details

  1. Visit the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and download the NGL app
  2. Install it and open the app
  3. Tap on the “Get Questions” button and then enter your Instagram handle
  4. Tap on “Done”, the app will generate an anonymous message link that will include your Instagram handle.
  5. On the Play screen, select the Copy link. Then select the “Share” button
  6. Now you can open the Instagram app and use the Link sticker to paste this NGL link

Followers on Instagram will follow this link to send anonymous questions and messages. These responses can be seen in the inbox section of the NGL app. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg shares new ways for creators to earn money on Facebook, Instagram

To encourage more responses, users can add this link to their bio. To do that, just copy the NGL link, and open the Instagram app. Go to the Profile, tap on the “Edit” option and paste this link. Now to see these messages, all you need to do is go back to the NGL app and see these responses.

This trick can be used to ask friends questions while remaining anonymous.

For the unversed, Meta is introducing a new digital designer clothing store called the “Meta Avatars Store” to allow users to express themselves better via their avatars. To be available across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, the virtual store will let users buy digital clothes from big brands and designers. For starters, the store will get clothing lines from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 7:40 PM IST

