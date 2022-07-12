WhatsApp back in May this year rolled out an update that brought Instagram-like message reactions to its platform. Now, almost two months later, the company rolled has out another major update to its platform that brings more emoji reactions to the messaging app. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions, but still dwarfed by Google Pay, PhonePe

For the unversed, when the Meta-owned messaging app rolled out the emoji reaction feature on its platform, users could pick one from a set of six emojis, which include thumbs up, heart, ROFL, surprised, sad and folded hands emojis. Now, the messaging app has added the ability to use any emoji available in the messaging app as an emoji. The company also said that it has started rolling out this feature to its Android and iOS-based apps. Also Read - How to change language settings on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

The news was announced by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart in a post on Twitter. “Reactions on @WhatsApp are now even better. We’ve added support for you to use any emoji you want (in any skin tone) as a reaction…,” he wrote in a post. Also Read - New WhatsApp scam offers jobs, free visa in the UK: How to protect yourself

🎉 Reactions on @WhatsApp are now even better. We’ve added support for you to use any emoji you want (in any skin tone) as a reaction, so you can 👏 or 🤷 or 🤦 or 🤯 or 💚 or … pic.twitter.com/fgV1cXOTfh — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you use this feature more efficiently.

How to use emoji reactions in WhatsApp messages

Step 1: Long press on a message.

Step 2: Tap to select one of the six displayed emoji.

How to use any emoji as emoji reactions in WhatsApp messages

Step 1: Long press on a message.

Step 2: Tap on the plus icon that is placed towards the right side of the displayed emojis.

Step 3: Now you will see WhatsApp entire suite of available emojis. Pick one that you like.

How to change your emoji reaction in WhatsApp messages

Step 1: Long press on a message you reacted to.

Step 2: Tap a different emoji.

How to remove an emoji reaction from a WhatsApp message

Step 1: Long press on the message you reacted to or tap the reaction.

Step 2: Tap the emoji you reacted with to remove it.