How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps

WhatsApp recently added a new feature, similar to Snapchat, called View Once. Using this feature, people can send photos and videos to their contacts who can only view them once after receiving them. Here we will be providing you with a step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp's View Once feature to send disappearing photos, videos to your contacts.

Before we get to the steps, you need to ensure that your device has the latest version of the WhatsApp app installed. To do this you can head over to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and look for updates. Once you ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed, you can follow the given steps to use the View Once feature, which will be enabled by default.

Also Read - WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and head over to the chat where you want to send the disappearing photo or video. Tap on the paper clip option inside of the chatbox. Select the media you want to send. Now in the preview screen look for the new 1 icon in the text bar. Tap on the icon to enable the view once feature for that specific media file.

Note: All media files sent in the View Once mode will automatically disappear from the recipient’s phone after it is opened and WhatsApp will display a message saying “Opened.” The app will also not save any backup of the media anywhere. However, the recipient can save the disappearing photos and videos by taking a screenshot or recording the screen.