WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It enables you to share all forms of media files creatively. From stickers and animated stickers to GIFs, videos and even doodles, WhatsApp users can share their views and thoughts on the platform via a host of creative means. What they cannot do is share emoji pairs.

For the universe, emoji pairs is a feature that Samsung introduced with the launch of its OneUI 4.0 update that was rolled out last year. This feature is accessible on all Samsung Galaxy smartphones running the OneUI 4.0 and it enables users to select various emojis in pairs of two and customise them with special effects and of course, share them on various messaging platforms such as Messages, Instagram direct messages, Twitter and Messenger. Users can also share the emoji pairs on WhatsApp where they are shared as GIFs instead of animated messages that play in a loop.

Now, this feature is exclusive to Samsung smartphones as the emoji pair feature is available as a part of the Samsung keyboard only. This means that smartphone users who are using devices from other companies – both Android and iOS – cannot share emoji pairs using their smartphones. But before you start creating and sharing emoji pairs using your smartphone you need to ensure that you are using the latest version of Samsung's UI on your Galaxy smartphone.

How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using your Samsung smartphone

Step 1: Open any messaging app or in this case WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to the chat where you want to share the emoji pair.

Step 3: Now bring the cursor to the message bar to start typing your message. Here you will see a host of options including emojis, clipboard, keyboard options, voice messaging, settings and more.

Step 4: Tap the emoji button then tap the option that shows two emojis together. This button will give you access to emoji pairs.

Step 5: Tap the plus icon to create your own emoji pair.

Step 6: Select the two emojis that you want to use and then tap the Animate button.

Step 7: Select the animation style and tap the Done button on the right. This will take you back to WhatsApp.

Step 8: Type your message and then press the Send button.