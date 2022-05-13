There could be times when you want to send specific information to someone for sometime. In this case, the information that you are forwarding could be sensitive and should be there for a limited time with the other party. However, a regular email consisting that information could be risky since it can be opened by anyone at any time. Here comes Gmail’s Confidential/Expiring email feature handy. Also Read - How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Gmail on mobile and PC has a feature that lets you send sensitive information for a specific time with a passcode. This could be great if want to send time-bound information. It could be that password or details of your company that you're forwarding to a guest for a limited time. Whatever be the case, this feature has got you covered.

Today in this article, we will show you how to send expiring emails on phone and desktop.

How to Send Expiring Emails on phone and desktop

Step 1: Open Gmail on your phone/desktop.

Step 2: Start composing an email by clicking on the “Compose” button.

Step 3: Add all the details like the recipient address, subject, and the time-bound/sensitive information that you want to send.

Step 4: Next up click on the three dots in the top right corner on phone. On desktop, you’ll see a Confidential option beside the Send button, click on it.

Step 5: Once you click on the three dots on phone, you will get multiple options, select Confidential mode.

Step 6: Now it will let you set the expiry time for the email. You can choose from five of the different options – Expires in 1 day, Expires in 1 week, Expires in 1 month, Expires in 3 months, Expires in 5 years. (Note that while writing this article there were only five options, but this might change in the future.)

Step 7: Once you select the expiration time, you can either decide to choose a standard passcode for this email that would be automatically created and sent to the recipient’s email, or you can choose the SMS passcode, where the automated passcode would be sent on the recipient’s registered phone number. For the second method to work, you would need to input the recipient’s phone number.

Step 8: Lastly, send the email by hitting the arrow on the top on phone. On desktop, click on the Send button.

Once you send the email, the recipient should receive it by a text mentioning the expiration time of the email. Clicking on the”View the email” option will take him to his web broswer where he has to put the pass code and view it. After the set time, the email will be expired automatically.

Do note that when you send an expiring/confidential email, it will prevent the recipient from forwarding or sharing it to anyone. The recipient of the expiring/confidential email cannot take screenshots either.