How to send Happy Dhanteras GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

Kartik Krishna Trayodashi is known as Dhan Trayodashi or Dhanteras. Lord Dhanvantari is worshiped on the day of Dhanteras. It comes on the first day of the 5-day festival of Diwali and thus marks the beginning of the festival of lights. This year, Diwali is celebrated on November 4.

Now that the much-awaited festival is here, people use several messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram to send well wishes, stickers, emojis, GIFs, emoticons, and messages.

Although the effect of a pandemic is not as prevalent as it was last year, we still need to maintain distance and follow the Corona guidelines. It is advisable to stay at your home and not roam around.

The WhatsApp app on your smartphone may not have Dhanteras stickers installed, here is how to download and send. The stickers are available for both Android and iOS.

How to download WhatsApp stickers

STEP1: Open Google Play Store

STEP2: Search for Dhanteras WhatsApp stickers

STEP3: Download and install the sticker as per your preference

STEP4: Open the sticker pack

STEP5: Add it to your WhatsApp by clicking on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option

STEP6: Or you can also tap on the ‘+’ icon

STEP7: After adding, head to WhatsApp

STEP8: Open any chat window

STEP9: Go to stickers

STEP10: Look for the sticker pack you have added

STEP11: Tap on any sticker you want to send

How to download Dhanteras stickers on iOS

The process to download WhatsApp Stickers is a bit different on iOS devices. You will not find many third-party sticker apps like Android. iOS users need to click on the sticker icon and tap on the + sign to download the sticker. And you can download one of the stickers present here. With this, if you want more stickers, you can ask for these stickers from your Android phone friends and send them to your contacts or groups.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, these stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery. However, the stickers that are sent will not disappear from within chats.