How to send high-quality photos to your WhatsApp contacts

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in India, allowing over 390 million users to send not only texts but also photos and videos.

  • WhatsApp lets you send photos in better quality than what is set by default.
  • There is an option in WhatsApp settings to upgrade the image quality.
  • But if you are still not convinced, you have another way to upgrade photo quality.
It is nearly impossible to imagine chatting without WhatsApp in India. It is the most popular instant messaging app in India, allowing over 390 million users in the country, to send not only texts but also photos and videos. But there is a problem that most people face and are annoyed at when they are sending photos on WhatsApp: it gets abysmally compressed.

The quality of the image you send gets degraded to a point where it loses its shine. Over the past few months, the Meta-owned app has improved media sharing service, so you now have the option to do away with the hideous compression of photos.

WhatsApp has a tool to let you send photos in their best quality. What it essentially does is that it sends photos of slightly better quality than what it sends by default. WhatsApp’s best quality is not the same as the original quality, but definitely better.

Here is how to turn that option on to send all photos in future in better quality.

— Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

— Now, go to Storage and data and navigate to the “Media upload quality” option

— The “Photo upload quality” should be set to “Auto”

— You can change the quality to “Best quality”

There is also an option to send photos in low quality, letting you send photos in low quality all the time. But if you are still not convinced by the quality of the images, there is another option. It is more like a hack that requires a little extra effort.

Instead of sending images in their own format, you can send images as documents on WhatsApp. The chat app has the option to send files to your chats. These files could be anything, from a document to a PowerPoint presentation. But they can also be image files. To send photos as documents, choose the Documents option instead of tapping on Photo Gallery. Tapping it opens the file explorer on your phone with an option to browse photos on your phone, as well as cloud storage, such as iCloud and Google Photos. You can choose one or multiple photos to send in their original quality.

  • Published Date: November 5, 2022 1:02 PM IST
