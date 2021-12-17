comscore How to send money to bank account using WhatsApp
How to send money to bank account using WhatsApp

With the Payments features, WhatsApp clearly aims to take on the likes of other payments services such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, among others. If you still haven’t had the chance to use WhatsApp Payments, here’s a full guide.

WhatsApp officially released the much-awaited payments feature this year. This was surely one of the best features that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has launched in 2021. With the Payments features, WhatsApp clearly aims to take on the likes of other payments services such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, among others. If you still haven’t had the chance to use WhatsApp Payments, here’s a full guide. Also Read - WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

We will explain how you can start using WhatsApp Payments, send and receive money to bank accounts instantly. Here’s a step-by-step guide: Also Read - WhatsApp at Fuel for India 2021 event: Promoting digital payments, partnership with Jio Platform and more

How to setup WhatsApp Payments

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone – Android or iOS.
Step 2: Head to the Settings menu.
Step 3: Scroll down and tap on the Payment option.
Step 4: Add Bank account details by selecting the bank from the list.
Step 5: Bank account details are been successfully added. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

How to send money using WhatsApp

Step 1: Once your bank account is added, you can send or receive money using WhatsApp.
Step 2: To send money, open the contact
Step 3: Go to the Payment option
Step 4: Select your bank account
Step 5: Enter amount followed by UPI PIN

Your transaction has been successfully completed now.

How to receive money using WhatsApp

You must first ensure that your WhatsApp Payments is set up and a bank account is added. To do that, follow the steps below:

-Open WhatsApp app
-Head to the Settings menu
-Go to Payments option
-Select the bank name
-Add your Bank Account.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 8:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2021 8:55 PM IST

