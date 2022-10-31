comscore How to send high quality photos and videos on WhatsApp
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Send Photos And Videos In Full Quality On Whatsapp
News

How to send photos and videos in full quality on WhatsApp

How To

Here's how you can send photos and videos in high quality on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is easily one of the most popular and widely used social media applications in India. It allows for instant messaging and sharing of thoughts and ideas. Unlimited sharing of photos, videos, and files can be done on the platform. Also Read - How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

However, usually, when people want to share images or videos on WhatsApp they tend to directly send them through their phone’s photo gallery. This is a big no, since WhatsApp has its own compression which lowers the quality of photos and videos sent through the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to use the image blurring tool on desktop

WhatsApp allows for a max of 16MB of image or video to be sent, but even if the video or image is smaller than that size, it gets compressed. That said, if you want to send images and videos in full quality, you need to send them as documents. Here’s how you can do that. Also Read - JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for Meta, says Mark Zuckerberg

Send Images and Videos in high quality on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Phone.

Step 2: Open a chat.

Step 3: Tap on the paperclip icon.

Step 4: Select Documents.

Step 5: Now, browse the image or video that you want to send and tap on it.

Step 6: Finally tap on send.

On iOS devices, first, you need to save the photo or video to Apple’s Files app and then send them as documents.

Step 1: Open the photo/video that you want to send as a document in the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, tap on the Share button in the lower left corner.

Step 3: Scroll below and tap on Save to Files.

Step 4: Now, open WhatsApp and tap on the Plus icon, followed by tapping on Document.

Step 6: Lastly, find the photo/video and tap and send it.

As you can see here, sending the image or video as a document will save the full quality of the media. This isn’t possible when sending directly from the gallery app on Android or from Photos on iPhone.

Do note that the maximum size limit for document sharing is 100MB, as of now. WhatsApp is testing an increased 2GB of limit for sharing documents, but that may take some time to reach everyone.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 11:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 31, 2022 11:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp: Send photos and videos in high quality
How To
WhatsApp: Send photos and videos in high quality
RBI to pilot Digital Rupee starting November 1

News

RBI to pilot Digital Rupee starting November 1

Delete these five Android apps right now! They may be stealing your data

Apps

Delete these five Android apps right now! They may be stealing your data

Twitter boss Elon Musk asks if he should bring back Vine

Apps

Twitter boss Elon Musk asks if he should bring back Vine

Airtel offers mobile, broadband, DTH, and OTT benefits to its users

Telecom

Airtel offers mobile, broadband, DTH, and OTT benefits to its users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

RBI to pilot Digital Rupee starting November 1

Delete these five Android apps right now! They may be stealing your data

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Watch video for details

Twitter boss Elon Musk asks if he should bring back Vine

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon in India, Watch expected features and Price in India

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon