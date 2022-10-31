Meta-owned WhatsApp is easily one of the most popular and widely used social media applications in India. It allows for instant messaging and sharing of thoughts and ideas. Unlimited sharing of photos, videos, and files can be done on the platform. Also Read - How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

However, usually, when people want to share images or videos on WhatsApp they tend to directly send them through their phone's photo gallery. This is a big no, since WhatsApp has its own compression which lowers the quality of photos and videos sent through the platform.

WhatsApp allows for a max of 16MB of image or video to be sent, but even if the video or image is smaller than that size, it gets compressed. That said, if you want to send images and videos in full quality, you need to send them as documents. Here's how you can do that.

Send Images and Videos in high quality on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Phone.

Step 2: Open a chat.

Step 3: Tap on the paperclip icon.

Step 4: Select Documents.

Step 5: Now, browse the image or video that you want to send and tap on it.

Step 6: Finally tap on send.

On iOS devices, first, you need to save the photo or video to Apple’s Files app and then send them as documents.

Step 1: Open the photo/video that you want to send as a document in the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, tap on the Share button in the lower left corner.

Step 3: Scroll below and tap on Save to Files.

Step 4: Now, open WhatsApp and tap on the Plus icon, followed by tapping on Document.

Step 6: Lastly, find the photo/video and tap and send it.

As you can see here, sending the image or video as a document will save the full quality of the media. This isn’t possible when sending directly from the gallery app on Android or from Photos on iPhone.

Do note that the maximum size limit for document sharing is 100MB, as of now. WhatsApp is testing an increased 2GB of limit for sharing documents, but that may take some time to reach everyone.