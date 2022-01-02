comscore How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality
News

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality

How To

Many times the quality of the photo you send on WhatsApp gets compressed. The photo does not go to the receiver in the original quality. The tech giant compresses about 70 percent of the image quality by default for faster transfer of files. While the app continues this habit, there are a few tricks to send photos in their original quality.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most used instant messaging app in today’s era. People from all over the world use it and send messages to their relatives, family members, and friends. You send photos, videos, or stickers to other people and express your love through WhatsApp. Many times the quality of the image you send on WhatsApp gets compressed. The photo does not go to the receiver in the original quality. Also Read - Happy New Year 2022: How to download, send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

The tech giant compresses about 70 percent of the image quality by default for faster transfer of files. While the app continues this habit, there are a few tricks to send photos in their original quality. Also Read - Top WhatsApp features that we expect to see in 2022

Here’s how to send WhatsApp images without reducing quality:

Step 1- Open your WhatsApp account and open the contact you want to send the photo. Also Read - WhatsApp groups to get even bigger? New ‘community’ feature spotted again

Step 2- At the bottom of the chat screen, you will see a paper clip-like icon next to the camera icon.

Step 3- Click on the paper clip icon, a list of icons will appear.

Step 4- Now click on the Documents option.

Step 5- Next, select the photo you want to send as documents from your phone.

Step 6- ‘Browse other docs’ option at the top If you cannot find the photo.

Step7: Then tap on

Step 8- Check through the folders, and once you locate the specific image file you want to send, select it.

Step9: Click on the send button.

Step10: Then, the image will be sent to the recipient.

Note- Users should note that the document sending process may take time depending on the file size and, of course, the internet speed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 2, 2022 8:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

News

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

How To

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
Happy New Year 2022: How to download, send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

Happy New Year 2022: How to download, send New Year stickers on WhatsApp
WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you
WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again

Apps

WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again
Here s how you can check your account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

Here s how you can check your account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आया नया सीजन, साथ लाया रंग-बिरंगे एलियन ऑउटफिट

फ्री फायर में नए साल का तोहफा! आज मिलेंगे फ्री Yeti पेट और Mr Waggor पेट स्किन

फ्री फायर में आया नया Alpine मैप, जहां मैच खेलने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Vodafone Idea के किन प्रीपेड पैक्स में मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन? यहां दूर करें कंफ्यूजन

2022 शुरू होते ही गेमर्स को मिली गुड न्यूज, Free Fire के नए टॉप-अप इवेंट में मुफ्त मिलेंगे ढेरों Diamonds

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

News

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring
How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

How To

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers