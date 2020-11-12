WhatsApp Payments: How to setup, send and receive money

Millions of users use WhatsApp to connect with friends and family members every single day. The number has grown by many folds amid the ongoing pandemic as most users stay at home. To help users beat the pandemic blues, the messaging platform has recently introduced several features such as eight participants to voice and video calls, limited forward messages participants and many more. The latest feature that the messaging platform has launched for users in India is Payment. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new Shopping button for users in India: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has now officially setup the long-awaited Payment feature in India and it is using the country's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework to seamlessly send and receive money. Here's a complete guide that will help you setup WhatsApp Payment quickly and send money to your contacts using the platform.

How to setup WhatsApp Payment

STEP 1: You must first update your WhatsApp app by heading over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

STEP 2: Then open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone.

STEP 3: Head over to the Settings menu.

STEP 4: Scroll down and tap on the Payment option.

STEP 5: Add your Bank account details by selecting your bank from the list shown on your mobile screen.

STEP 6: Your bank account details have now been added successfully.

How to send money using WhatsApp

STEP 1: Now that your bank account has been added, you are ready to send or receive money on WhatsApp.

STEP 2: Open the contact you want to send money to.

STEP 3: Go to the Payment option.

STEP 4: Select the bank account you wish to transfer money from.

STEP 5: Enter the amount followed by UPI PIN to finish the transaction.

How to receive money on WhatsApp

Similar to sending money, if you wish to receive money from any of your WhatsApp contacts just ensure you have added the bank account by following the process mentioned above. You will just need to update the WhatsApp app first > Head to the Settings menu > Go to Payments option > Select the bank name > Add your Bank Account. You are now ready to receive money from your WhatsApp contacts.