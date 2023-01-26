comscore Republic Day 2023: How to send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp
How to send Republic day stickers on WhatsApp

Here's how you can send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp from your Android and iOS devices.

  • Republic Day WhatsApp sticker packs can be downloaded from Play Store and App store.
  • Republic Day Animated stickers are free for Android.
  • Send these animated stickers and celebrate on Republic Day.
January 26, 1950, marks the day when India received its constitution, and since then, the day is marked as Republic Day in the country. Today is the 74th Republic Day of India and on this occasion, you’d be receiving several special stickers. Also Read - Forza Motorsport gameplay details and availability revealed

Having said that, let’s see how you can download and send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp for free. Also Read - Google makes changes to Android OS in India: Here’s what that means for users

Send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp

Before we get started, make sure the WhatsApp installed on your phone is on the latest version. If not, head to Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp and update the app to the latest version. Once done, follow the steps below. Also Read - Ola Electric announces to help rider in high-impact road accident

Step 1: Open Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Republic Day Stickers.

Step 3: Look for the app called ‘Republic Day Animated Stickers’ and install it.

Step 4: Open the app and select the sticker pack you want and tap on it.

Step 5: Tap on Add Stickers to WhatsApp. You may see an ad, let it finish processing, and once done, tap on the cross icon at the top to get rid of it.

Step 6: Now, the sticker pack you chose will be added to your WhatsApp.

Step 7: To send Republic Day Stickers, open WhatsApp and open stickers.

Step 8: Now, next to the favorites button, you should see the new sticker pack, tap on it and send stickers to everyone.

That’s how easily you can send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp on your Android phone. Unfortunately, such sticker packs are paid on the App store for iOS. However, you can simply download any free normal sticker apps and browse and find Republic Day stickers.

Alternatively, on iOS, you can simply favorite stickers sent by others from their Android phones. This way, you get all new stickers for free.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:09 AM IST
