comscore How to send silent messages on Instagram
News

How to send silent messages on Instagram

How To

Instagram allows you to send silent messages in DMs. With the silent messages feature, you can send DMs without disturbing the other person.

Instagram-1

(Image: Instagram)

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the market. It is also said to be the most used social media app in India, majorly because of the wide range of features that it offers. One of the interesting features that the brand recently added is the ‘Silent messages’ feature. The app lets users send silent/muted messages to anyone in the DMs of Instagram. Also Read - Twitter’s answer to Instagram Close Friends is rolling out to more users

With the silent messages feature, you can send DMs without disturbing the other person. The feature works in both private and group chats. Today in this article, we will see how to silent silent messages on Instagram. Also Read - Meta updates privacy policy, says Indian users can choose not to accept

How to Send Silent Messages on Instagram

To send silent messages on Instagram, update the app to the latest version. At the time of writing this article, Instagram’s latest version on Android is version 238.0.0.0.35. On iOS, the latest version is 236.1. Once you update the app to the latest version, follow the steps below. Also Read - Instagram global outage: Getting logged out, unable to refresh feed and more issues reported

Send Silent Messages on Instagram

1. Open Instagram on your phone.

2. Click on the DM button on the top right.

3. Open a chat.

4. Now, to send your messages silently, type “@silent” and then type whatever you want (For example – @silent <space> <message>).

5. Click on the send button.

Using this feature, you can send your messages silently on Instagram, meaning that the other person won’t get any notification sound of your message.

Isn’t that cool? Do try out yourself.

Instagram has been adding several such features to its app lately. The Meta-owned app also received Facebook Avatar support recently. Users who set up Avatars on the Facebook app can use Avatar stickers in Instagram DMs. The Avatar stickers can also be used to send reactions to stories. In addition to this, the app also has a unique feature to react to reels and videos together on a video call. Polls, 30-second songs, reply while you browse are among the other features of Instagram.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2022 5:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Zyngo will deploy over 18,000 electric vehicles across India by 2023 end: Check details
automobile
Zyngo will deploy over 18,000 electric vehicles across India by 2023 end: Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

How to send silent messages on Instagram

How To

How to send silent messages on Instagram

Bitcoin miners are losing 75 percent of the money to electricity bills

News

Bitcoin miners are losing 75 percent of the money to electricity bills

WhatsApp might soon roll out Status reply indicator, ability to add cover photos

Apps

WhatsApp might soon roll out Status reply indicator, ability to add cover photos

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

Bitcoin miners are losing 75 percent of the money to electricity bills

2023 Force Gurkha 5 door spotted, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

There is a shortage of chips for machines that make chipsets: Intel, Apple chip maker

Samsung leads the tablet market with 40% market share in India

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Oppo F21 Pro 5G first impressions: A 5G phone to admire, but mostly for looks

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is a head-turner for sure but mostly for looks

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

News

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999