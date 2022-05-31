Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the market. It is also said to be the most used social media app in India, majorly because of the wide range of features that it offers. One of the interesting features that the brand recently added is the ‘Silent messages’ feature. The app lets users send silent/muted messages to anyone in the DMs of Instagram. Also Read - Twitter’s answer to Instagram Close Friends is rolling out to more users

With the silent messages feature, you can send DMs without disturbing the other person. The feature works in both private and group chats. Today in this article, we will see how to silent silent messages on Instagram.

How to Send Silent Messages on Instagram

To send silent messages on Instagram, update the app to the latest version. At the time of writing this article, Instagram's latest version on Android is version 238.0.0.0.35. On iOS, the latest version is 236.1. Once you update the app to the latest version, follow the steps below.

1. Open Instagram on your phone.

2. Click on the DM button on the top right.

3. Open a chat.

4. Now, to send your messages silently, type “@silent” and then type whatever you want (For example – @silent <space> <message>).

5. Click on the send button.

Using this feature, you can send your messages silently on Instagram, meaning that the other person won’t get any notification sound of your message.

Isn’t that cool? Do try out yourself.

Instagram has been adding several such features to its app lately. The Meta-owned app also received Facebook Avatar support recently. Users who set up Avatars on the Facebook app can use Avatar stickers in Instagram DMs. The Avatar stickers can also be used to send reactions to stories. In addition to this, the app also has a unique feature to react to reels and videos together on a video call. Polls, 30-second songs, reply while you browse are among the other features of Instagram.