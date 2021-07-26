WhatsApp has safely made our chatting sessions easier. From something fun to something serious, it is the messaging we are most likely to need and get in touch with people. But, even after a decade’s presence, these are the people who have found their way into our contact list. Conversations with unknown people aren’t possible directly; we will still have to save your digits to start conversing with them. Also Read - WhatsApp Status video download: How to secretly download someone's status video

But, when there's a but, there's a way! There are a few workarounds that can help you easily go past this traditional method and send WhatsApp messages to people without saving their numbers. Interested? Read on to find out.

How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number?

Method 1

This is a legit workaround that comes from WhatsApp itself. This works both for Android and iOS users. Here you go: Also Read - WhatsApp features: The one where it can get these cool features soon

Step 1: Open any browser on your smartphone.

Step 2: Type in this URL: http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx, where the Xs stand for the phone number along with the country code. You can also type http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar.

Step 3: Now, replace the Xs with the mobile number. So, if the number is, say, “9876543210,” you will be required to type “https://wa.me/919876543210.”

Step 4: Before you tap on the enter key, check the details you have entered and just hit the button.

Step 5: You will now be taken to another link, which will display the number you entered and an option to start sending a message in green.

Step 6: Once you have clicked on the option, you will be taken to WhatsApp’s web version where you will be able to start the conversation with anyone without the need for you to save the number. You can continue the conversation on your phone once it appears in the chat list.

Method 2

If this isn’t the thing you want to do, you can also take the help of a third-party app. We tried the Easy Message app that is available on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. You can also try the Click to Chat app.

Once you install the app, you just need to enter or paste the unknown number. Following this, select the ‘Start Chat in WhatsApp’ option to get directed to the Facebook-owned app for the conversation to start.

Method 3

This is the option that requires some help from the Siri Shortcuts app. In case you have deleted the pre-installed app, you can again download it on your iPhone. Here’s what to do next:

Step 1: Open the Shortcuts app.

Step 2: Tap on the Gallery option in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Randomly enable a shortcut.

Step 4: Once done, head to the Settings, scroll down a bit, and select the Shortcuts option. Now, enable the ‘Allow Untrusted Contact’ option.

Step 5: After all this, tap on the link over here, add the shortcut to the Shortcuts app.

Step 6: All you need to do now is type in the number (with the country code), press OK, and you will now be able to chat with the number sans the need to save it.

Method 4

Here are two tricks that work on Android and iOS individually. For iOS, you have to head to the Settings and then select the Privacy option. Click on the Contacts option and disallow any contact sharing with WhatsApp. Once this happens, head back to WhatsApp and select the new chat option. You will now be able to manually enter a number to start a chat with it. No need to save to number. This sadly doesn’t work on Android.

But, Android users also have a workaround, specifically for the stock Android users. People can simply enter a number in the phone app’s keypad and long-press it to get a number of options. Now, just select the three-dotted menu, then WhatsApp, and you can easily send a message without saving it.

Method 5

This is another hack for both Android and iOS WhatsApp users. If you share a common group with unknown contacts and you wish to send them a message, just head to the group’s contact details and select the number. A few options will appear and you can choose to message them on an individual chat.

Which method do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.