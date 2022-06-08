WhatsApp has almost become the default choice as a messaging app, on both Android and iOS. With billions of users on the messaging app, there will be instances where you will want to send a message to a number without having to save the contact. So far, WhatsApp only lets you text someone who has already been added to your contact list. Also Read - More users are getting the new Whatsapp 2GB media file sharing feature

The standard way to send a WhatsApp message to a new contact will require you to first save the number and then look for the contact in the WhatsApp contact list. However, there are ways where you can skip both these steps to send a message directly to an unsaved contact.

Now, there are numerous third-party applications that will let you send messages to a new contact without saving the number. However, we would strongly advise against downloading third-party apps as they can not only be faulty but also risk your personal data.

There’s one limitation to this method of sending texts to new numbers. You will need access to a PC or in some way access to the web version of WhatsApp.

Here’s how to send a WhatsApp message to someone without saving their number:

-You will need to open WhatsApp Web on any browser and log in by scanning the QR code using your phone

-Once you’ve logged in, you can use the same window to type the URL: http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx

-Now, all you have to do is that you need to replace all the Xs in this URL with your phone number. You will need to include the country code as well. For instance, if your phone number is ‘1234567891’ and you live in India (code +91), you will need to use the URL http://wa.me/911234567891

-As soon as you type this and search it on your browser, you will land on a WhatsApp page asking you to confirm if you want to open the chat. You will just have to agree to it

-As soon as you agree to it, a new chat window will open on WhatsApp

-You can simply send a text from there and later continue chatting on the phone as the chat will show up in the list of conservation