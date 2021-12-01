comscore How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number: Follow these simple steps
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number: Follow these simple steps

Here we will take a look at how you can send messages to people on WhatsApp without saving their contact in a few simple steps.

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular instant messaging applications across the globe. The app allows its users to connect with their contacts in a jiffy, that along with its features like read receipts makes it extremely popular in India and other countries. However, to connect with people on WhatsApp, you are required to have their mobile numbers saved on your device. But you might not be keen on saving every other person’s number, but have to WhatsApp them. Here we will take a look at how you can send messages to people on WhatsApp without saving their contact. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update: Here's what's new

How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number?

There are various apps like “Click to Chat,” “WhatsDirect” and more which come with the functionality of allowing users to enter a number and start a chat. WhatsApp itself has a method that allows users to start chats without saving another users’ number. Here we will take a look at how you can send WhatsApp messages without saving a number using the company’s official method. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

Also Read - WhatsApp testing new shortcut to quickly forward stickers

Step 1: Open a web browser on your smartphone or laptop, where you have access to WhatsApp’s chat interface.

Step 2: Copy and paste this URL: http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx, and then replace all of the Xs with the country code and the phone number of the person you want to chat with.

Step 3: After you tap enter, you will be redirected to a page where the number you typed will be displayed along with an option to start chat.

Step 4: You can confirm the details and then click on the start chat button. Once you click, the page will close automatically and redirect you to WhatsApp chat interface on the device you are using.

Step 5: Now can simply start the conversation by sending a message. You can continue the conversation on your phone once it appears in the chat list.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 7:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2021 7:56 PM IST

