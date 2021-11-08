comscore Tech tips: How to prevent a creepy colleague from accessing your personal data
  • Home
  • How To
  • Tech tips: How to prevent a creepy colleague from accessing your personal data
News

Tech tips: How to prevent a creepy colleague from accessing your personal data

How To

Setting a password on a Windows computer is relatively easy. Here's how you can set a password on your desktop or laptop and save your precious data from being accessed by unwanted people.

How to set password in laptop

Security has become vital, mostly when you are dumping all the important files on your personal computer or laptop for future access. Moreover, if the PC is used by more than one person it is necessary to set a password as it acts as the first line of defense to safeguard your important data from getting unauthorized access. The stronger the password, the more secured your desktop/laptop is against malicious software. Setting a password on a Windows computer is relatively easy. Here’s how you can set a password on your desktop and save your precious data from being accessed by unwanted people. Also Read - Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

How to set a password on desktop and save data from unwanted access

Step 1: Open the Start Menu at the bottom of the screen. Also Read - Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage

Step 2: Then open the Settings app. Also Read - Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Step 3: Next up, click on the Accounts tab.

Step 4: Under the Accounts tab look for sign-in options.

Step 5: Next up, you will see Add option in the Password section.

Step 6: Tap on the ‘Add’ button, windows will allow you to set a new password and add a password hint.

Step 7: Type the password that you want in the New password field and then re-enter it in the Re-enter password box.

Step 8: Type a hint in the Password hint box which will later be displayed if you ever enter your password incorrectly. It is advised to type something related that you can remember later in case you forget it. Do remember not to make the password hint show your password.

Step 9: Then click on the Next button that will appear at the bottom screen.

Step 10: Tap on the Finish button and you will have a password set on your computer.

The last piece of advice, if you want to protect your data from the hands of miscreants use a strong password that usually involves two unique words plus some numbers or characters as it may help save from password-cracking programs that simply ‘skim through the dictionary and a list of common names.’

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage
Mobiles
Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage
Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

News

Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

How to save your data from unauthorized access in simple steps

How To

How to save your data from unauthorized access in simple steps

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage

Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ अनाउंस, जानें कीमत से डिजाइन - सॉफ्टवेयर तक सब कुछ

Free Fire Booyah Day इवेंट हुआ शुरू, जानें हर डेट से लेकर सभी डिटेल्स

यह कोड दिलाएगा Pineapple Fizz और MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में दिवाली के बाद आएंगे नए ऑफर, जल्द जुड़ेगा Otho Top-Up इवेंट

Smartphone को सिक्योर रखने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, नहीं होगा कोई नुकसान

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage
Mobiles
Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage
Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

News

Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency
Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000
Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000
Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

Telecom

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers