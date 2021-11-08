Tech tips: How to prevent a creepy colleague from accessing your personal data

Security has become vital, mostly when you are dumping all the important files on your personal computer or laptop for future access. Moreover, if the PC is used by more than one person it is necessary to set a password as it acts as the first line of defense to safeguard your important data from getting unauthorized access. The stronger the password, the more secured your desktop/laptop is against malicious software. Setting a password on a Windows computer is relatively easy. Here’s how you can set a password on your desktop and save your precious data from being accessed by unwanted people. Also Read - Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

How to set a password on desktop and save data from unwanted access

Step 1: Open the Start Menu at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Then open the Settings app.

Step 3: Next up, click on the Accounts tab.

Step 4: Under the Accounts tab look for sign-in options.

Step 5: Next up, you will see Add option in the Password section.

Step 6: Tap on the ‘Add’ button, windows will allow you to set a new password and add a password hint.

Step 7: Type the password that you want in the New password field and then re-enter it in the Re-enter password box.

Step 8: Type a hint in the Password hint box which will later be displayed if you ever enter your password incorrectly. It is advised to type something related that you can remember later in case you forget it. Do remember not to make the password hint show your password.

Step 9: Then click on the Next button that will appear at the bottom screen.

Step 10: Tap on the Finish button and you will have a password set on your computer.

The last piece of advice, if you want to protect your data from the hands of miscreants use a strong password that usually involves two unique words plus some numbers or characters as it may help save from password-cracking programs that simply ‘skim through the dictionary and a list of common names.’