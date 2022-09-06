comscore How to set a ringtone on iPhone: A step-by-step guide
How to set a ringtone on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here you will know as to how you can set a ringtone and find new ones on Apple iPhone. You can purchase songs for ringtones on iTunes for the same.

While many of us prefer to put our phones on silent most of the time, there are certain situations where the traditional loud method is preferred over the silent approach. While on Android smartphones users can select from the pre-installed ringtones and the songs that they have downloaded on their devices as their ringtone, on iPhones, the process is slightly different. iPhone users can either select one of the pre-installed tones or purchase a tune or a song that they like on Apple Music and export it to the device’s ringtones gallery to select it as their phone’s ringtone. Also Read - iPhone 14 series to launch tomorrow: Check expected price, specifications and more

In addition to setting it as their iPhone’s default ringtone, iPhone users can also set a song or a piece of music that they have purchased on Apple Music as the ringtone for a particular contact Also Read - Apple Watch SE 2 likely to arrive along with Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Pro on September 7

So, if you are new to iPhones and you want to step up your ringtone game by setting a song that you like as the ringtone for a contact or simply as your default ringtone here is a step-by-step that will walk your through it: Also Read - Flipkart offers price cut up to Rs 29,000 on iPhone 13 ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

How to set a ringtone on an iPhone

Step 1: Open Setting app on your iPhone

Step 2: Select Sounds and Haptics

Step 3: Select Ringtone

Step 4: Tap on any pre-installed ringtone to set it as your iPhone’s ringtone.

How to find new ringtones on an iPhone

Step 1: Open Setting app on your iPhone

Step 2: Select Sounds and Haptics

Step 3: Now select Ringtone

Step 4: Then tap on Tones in the store section of the Ringtones menu. Alternatively, you can open the iTunes Store app, then tap More and then select Tones

Step 5: Now select Genres option on the Tones homepage to find ringtone by music type. Or search a song directly.

Step 6: After choosing the song, tap on the price of the song to purchase it.

Step 7: Then, it will offer you the choice of setting it as the default ringtone, text tone or to assign it to a particular contact. Choose your preference.

Step 8: Then select Done

Step 9: Now, follow the confirmation steps to verify the purchase

Step 10: Enter the Apple ID and password if required

Step 11: The new ringtone will be all set to be the ringtone

Step 12: Tap on the song to set it.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2022 8:20 PM IST
