how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

Google launched a feature, ‘Area Busyness’ a few months back. With this feature, users will know which part of a city is busiest at that time. With the help of this feature, people will understand which place in the town is most busy or free during which time of the day. It also includes other places like restaurants, shops, museums, etc. This holiday season, this app can be launched globally for Android and iOS devices. Also Read - Google Maps is testing a new 'Dock to bottom' feature: Report

How to use

A complete chart of the busy area can be seen with a single tap. Along with information on restaurants, shops, and other locations in the area, the graph shows how active that area is at different times of the day. It can be found by tapping on a particular place on Google Maps. Last year also, Google Maps introduced indicators showing busy and less busy areas on its platform. Also Read - How to set the speed limit in Google Maps

The new update coincides with introducing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. With the help of this feature, people can avoid going to crowded places. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

“To calculate busyness insights, we analyze aggregated and anonymized Location History data from people who have opted to turn this setting on from their Google Account. This data is instrumental in calculating how busy a place typically is for every hour of the week. The busiest hour becomes our benchmark—and we then display busyness data for the rest of the week relative to that hour,” Google said in a blog post.

Safety measures

The tech giant has taken several measures about the Area Busyness, including that it never reveals the exact location of an individual, never displays the total number of people in an area, display busyness for an entire, predefined “area of interest.” It does not calculate busyness data for residential places like houses or apartments.