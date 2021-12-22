comscore how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
News

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps

How To

Such places are labeled "busy areas" on Google Maps. A complete chart of the busy area can be seen with a single tap. Along with information on restaurants, shops, and other locations in the area, the graph shows how active that area is at different times of the day.

google maps

Google launched a feature, ‘Area Busyness’ a few months back. With this feature, users will know which part of a city is busiest at that time. With the help of this feature, people will understand which place in the town is most busy or free during which time of the day. It also includes other places like restaurants, shops, museums, etc. This holiday season, this app can be launched globally for Android and iOS devices. Also Read - Google Maps is testing a new 'Dock to bottom' feature: Report

How to use

A complete chart of the busy area can be seen with a single tap. Along with information on restaurants, shops, and other locations in the area, the graph shows how active that area is at different times of the day. It can be found by tapping on a particular place on Google Maps. Last year also, Google Maps introduced indicators showing busy and less busy areas on its platform. Also Read - How to set the speed limit in Google Maps

The new update coincides with introducing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. With the help of this feature, people can avoid going to crowded places. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

“To calculate busyness insights, we analyze aggregated and anonymized Location History data from people who have opted to turn this setting on from their Google Account. This data is instrumental in calculating how busy a place typically is for every hour of the week. The busiest hour becomes our benchmark—and we then display busyness data for the rest of the week relative to that hour,” Google said in a blog post.

Safety measures

The tech giant has taken several measures about the Area Busyness, including that it never reveals the exact location of an individual, never displays the total number of people in an area, display busyness for an entire, predefined “area of interest.” It does not calculate busyness data for residential places like houses or apartments.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Mobiles
Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Wearables

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

News

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

News

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh EVs in India in 2021

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh EVs in India in 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

Amazon s Gifting Days Sale 2021

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
Google Maps might soon let users dock locations

Apps

Google Maps might soon let users dock locations
How to set the speed limit in Google Maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to set the speed limit in Google Maps: Follow these simple steps
How to share your real-time location using Google Maps

How To

How to share your real-time location using Google Maps
Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

How To

Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में आ रहा बड़ा अपडेट, नए मैप के साथ मिलेगा नया एक्सपीरियंस

Ola यूजर्स की ये दो दिक्कतें हुई दूर, कैब कैंसिलेशन होगा कम!

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी Snow Slicer Machete स्किन फ्री, जानिए आसान तरीका

Snapchat ने Star Sports के साथ की पार्टनरशिप, यूजर्स को मिलेगा Pro Kabaddi League का वर्चुअल एक्सपीरियंस

BGMI ने फिर कसी चीटर्स पर लगाम, एक हफ्ते में बैन किए लगभग 1 लाख अकाउंट्स

Latest Videos

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
How To
how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

News

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail
Amazon s Gifting Days Sale 2021

News

Amazon s Gifting Days Sale 2021
Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

News

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers