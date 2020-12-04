Until last week WhatsApp users could set just one wallpaper for all chats including groups and individuals. Earlier this week, the Facebook-owned messaging platform introduced a new feature that will allow users to set a custom WhatsApp wallpaper for a special contact. Here we will explain to you how you can set a special wallpaper for an individual WhatsApp chat. Check the steps below. Also Read - Siri can now read & reply to Telegram messages for iPhone & iPad users

The processor is very easy. It works similar to how you set a new wallpaper, but before that ensure to update your WhatsApp application to the latest version. The new wallpaper feature will be available to all WhatsApp users. iPhone users have already received the feature with the latest WhatsApp update.

How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats

STEP 1: First and foremost, update the WhatsApp app by heading over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

STEP 2: Open the WhatsApp app and then the contact you wish to set a special wallpaper for.

STEP 3: Then click on the account details of the contact and then to the Wallpaper & Sound option.

STEP 4: It will then show the latest wallpaper for the contact. To change the wallpaper for that individual chat click on the ‘Choose a New Wallpaper’ option.

STEP 5: WhatsApp will show three types of wallpapers including Bright, Dark and Solid Colours. You can choose whichever suits you better.

STEP 6: Notably, WhatsApp also allows you to set a photo from the gallery as your wallpaper. To do so, just tap on the photos option displayed on the same screen.

STEP 7: You can then select the wallpaper you which to use, and click on SET.

STEP 8: WhatsApp also lets you adjust how bright or dark you want the wallpaper to be.

STEP 9: There’s also a way to remove the custom wallpaper whenever you want, just click on the ‘Remove Custom Wallpaper’ option.