comscore How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp tips: How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats
News

WhatsApp tips: How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats

How To

Starting earlier this week, the Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp allows users to set a custom WhatsApp wallpaper for a special contact.

whatsapp wallpaper, stickers

Until last week WhatsApp users could set just one wallpaper for all chats including groups and individuals. Earlier this week, the Facebook-owned messaging platform introduced a new feature that will allow users to set a custom WhatsApp wallpaper for a special contact. Here we will explain to you how you can set a special wallpaper for an individual WhatsApp chat. Check the steps below. Also Read - Siri can now read & reply to Telegram messages for iPhone & iPad users

The processor is very easy. It works similar to how you set a new wallpaper, but before that ensure to update your WhatsApp application to the latest version. The new wallpaper feature will be available to all WhatsApp users. iPhone users have already received the feature with the latest WhatsApp update. Also Read - Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats

STEP 1: First and foremost, update the WhatsApp app by heading over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Also Read - WhatsApp brings custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

STEP 2: Open the WhatsApp app and then the contact you wish to set a special wallpaper for.

STEP 3: Then click on the account details of the contact and then to the Wallpaper & Sound option.

STEP 4: It will then show the latest wallpaper for the contact. To change the wallpaper for that individual chat click on the ‘Choose a New Wallpaper’ option.

STEP 5: WhatsApp will show three types of wallpapers including Bright, Dark and Solid Colours. You can choose whichever suits you better.

STEP 6: Notably, WhatsApp also allows you to set a photo from the gallery as your wallpaper. To do so, just tap on the photos option displayed on the same screen.

STEP 7: You can then select the wallpaper you which to use, and click on SET.

STEP 8: WhatsApp also lets you adjust how bright or dark you want the wallpaper to be.

STEP 9: There’s also a way to remove the custom wallpaper whenever you want, just click on the ‘Remove Custom Wallpaper’ option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2020 3:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 4, 2020 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats
How To
How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats
New MacBook Pro could have M2 processor

News

New MacBook Pro could have M2 processor

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

News

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

News

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

News

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

New MacBook Pro could have M2 processor

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats

How To

How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats
Telegram Adds Support for Siri Announce Messages

News

Telegram Adds Support for Siri Announce Messages
WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

News

WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers
Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

News

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India
How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

How To

How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y52s 5G स्मार्टफोन, 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Vivo X60 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुआ हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो, ऐसा होगा डिजाइन

Motorola Nio स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर हुई लीक, होगा डुअल सेल्फी कैमरा और दमदार प्रोसेसर

Micromax In 1b स्मार्टफोन को इस तारीख को खरीद सकेंगे आप, महज 6,999 रुपये है कीमत

Redmi 9 Power स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

News

New MacBook Pro could have M2 processor
News
New MacBook Pro could have M2 processor
Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

News

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15

News

1080p FaceTime calls now on iPhone 8 & newer, some details on iOS 15
YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech

News

YouTube releases new tool to battle hate speech
Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers