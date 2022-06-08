How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways

Traveling from Indian Railways could be an exciting experience. You can book tickets online, order food directly on the railway, and do a lot of other things. Interestingly, Indian Railways also has a useful feature for its passengers. This feature awakes you when your destination arrives. It could be helpful for users traveling solo. Today in the article, we will show you how to set the destination alert when you travel from Railways so that you don’t miss out on your destination. Also Read - Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

How to Set Destination alert or wake-up call alert

In order to set a destination alert, you do not require Internet, which is great if elderly people are traveling since they may not use the Internet that much. For setting up a destination alert or a wake-up call, all you need is a phone with network connectivity.

1. Open the Dialer on your phone.

2. Dial 139 and wait for the customer care assistant to speak.

3. Now, select your preferred language by clicking on the specific number, for example, 1 for Hindi and 2 for English.

4. Next up, Press 2.

5. Press 7 to set up the wake-up alarm or destination alert.

6. Now, you can choose if you want to set a destination alert (Press 2) or get a wake-up call (Press 2). (Destination alert will send you a message, while a wake-up call will be a direct call to you notifying you about the arrival of your destination).

7. Once you set any of the options by pressing the relevant numbers, you will need to Enter your 10-digit PNR number and Press 1 for confirmation.

That’s how easily you can set a destination alert or a wake-up call alert for your ride on the Indian Railways.

Apart from this, with the 139 helpline number, you get done a lot of things. For instance, you can get Security & Medical help, register General or Bribery complaints, speak directly with a Customer Representative, or Inquire about your ticket. You can also cancel or check the status of your ticket/seat.