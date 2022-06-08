comscore How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Set Destination Alert Or Wake Up Call For Indian Railways
News

How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways

How To

Indian Railways allow passengers to set up a wake-up call or destination alert for their ride on the Railway.

Set destination alert for Indian railways

Traveling from Indian Railways could be an exciting experience. You can book tickets online, order food directly on the railway, and do a lot of other things. Interestingly, Indian Railways also has a useful feature for its passengers. This feature awakes you when your destination arrives. It could be helpful for users traveling solo. Today in the article, we will show you how to set the destination alert when you travel from Railways so that you don’t miss out on your destination. Also Read - Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

How to Set Destination alert or wake-up call alert

In order to set a destination alert, you do not require Internet, which is great if elderly people are traveling since they may not use the Internet that much. For setting up a destination alert or a wake-up call, all you need is a phone with network connectivity. Also Read - Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

1. Open the Dialer on your phone.
2. Dial 139 and wait for the customer care assistant to speak. Also Read - IRCTC e-ticketing website will not work on Windows XP: Here's why

3. Now, select your preferred language by clicking on the specific number, for example, 1 for Hindi and 2 for English.

4. Next up, Press 2.

5. Press 7 to set up the wake-up alarm or destination alert.

6. Now, you can choose if you want to set a destination alert (Press 2) or get a wake-up call (Press 2). (Destination alert will send you a message, while a wake-up call will be a direct call to you notifying you about the arrival of your destination).

7. Once you set any of the options by pressing the relevant numbers, you will need to Enter your 10-digit PNR number and Press 1 for confirmation.

That’s how easily you can set a destination alert or a wake-up call alert for your ride on the Indian Railways.

Apart from this, with the 139 helpline number, you get done a lot of things. For instance, you can get Security & Medical help, register General or Bribery complaints, speak directly with a Customer Representative, or Inquire about your ticket. You can also cancel or check the status of your ticket/seat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments
News
UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments
Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Here are the top 5 cars of 2023 Auto Expo

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Here are the top 5 cars of 2023 Auto Expo

Oppo K10 5G launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo K10 5G launched in India: Check details

IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war, begins layoffs

News

IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war, begins layoffs

Instagram sensitive controls now work in all places of the app

How To

Instagram sensitive controls now work in all places of the app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways

UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Here are the top 5 cars of 2023 Auto Expo

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: Here are the top 5 upcoming cars of 2023 Auto Expo

Oppo K10 5G launched in India: Check details

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16
MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video

Hands On

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video
Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999