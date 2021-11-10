comscore Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix
News

How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

How To

Setting up a PIN on a Netflix profile can restrict kids from using adult profiles and getting access to age-inappropriate content and games.

kids-parental

Although companies like Netflix and Google are working on keeping the sensitive content away from kids but setting up parental controls can be more assuring to some. YouTube and Netflix are some of the few platforms that kids especially after the COVID-19 lockdown had interacted with a lot. Also Read - Good news for iPhone users! Netflix mobile games now available for download on App store

Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Here are a few quick steps that can be followed to set parental control on YouTube and Netflix: Also Read - What's coming on Netflix this November: Dhamaka, A Boy Called Christmas, Red Notice, more

How to set parental controls on YouTube

  1. Open the YouTube app on your device
  2. Tap on the profile picture in the top right corner of the app
  3. Settings>General
  4. Scroll down and turn on the toggle in front of the “Restricted Mode” option

This mode will restrict mature content for the user. However, YouTube points out that “No filter is 100%”. Additionally, setting this mode will only be available for that particular device.

How to set Parental Controls on Netflix

  1. Open the Account Settings of your Netflix account on web browser
  2. Tap on the specific profile you want to set restrictions for
  3. Open ‘Viewing Restrictions’ section
  4. Set the slider according to the age bracket
  5. Tap on the “Save” button

Users can go back to the same section to remove these restrictions. PIN on their accounts to keep their kids from using adult profiles. Here’s how you can set up a PIN:

How to set up a password on Netflix profile

  1. Open the Netflix account on your device and tap on “Account”
  2. Settings>Parental Control
  3. Enter “Netflix account password” and tap on “Continue”
  4. Enter the new PIN
  5. Select the PIN protection level from the following options: Little Kids – (ALL), Older Kids  (7+), Teens (13+) and Adults ( 16+, 18+)
  6. Once done, select “Save”

This method can be useful for parents who want to restrict their children from playing games on Netflix since they are only available on adult profiles as of now. Netflix Games are now available for both Android and iOS users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 4:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Apps
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021

Photo Gallery

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Poco X3 Pro to Realme 8s

Photo Gallery

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Poco X3 Pro to Realme 8s

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

How To

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

How To

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix
Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Apps

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more
How to add bank account on Google Pay

How To

How to add bank account on Google Pay
Netflix launches mobile games for ios users worldwide: Here s how to play and access

Entertainment

Netflix launches mobile games for ios users worldwide: Here s how to play and access
Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर अब प्राइवेसी होगी काफी सिक्योर, कंपनी ने पेश किया खास फीचर

Ola S1 और S1 Pro की टेस्ट राइड भारत में शुरू, इन 4 शहरों में ऐसे उठाएं इस सुविधा का लाभ

Oppo टैबलेट की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, Mi Pad 5 से लेगा टक्कर

फ्री फायर मैक्स और पबजी न्यू स्टेट के 3 सबसे बड़े अंतर

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah Wish Event, ऐसे पाएं इमोट और गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
News
Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched
PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers