comscore How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • Can you really use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? Check here
News

Can you really use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? Check here

How To

The special thing about the trick is that you do not have to download any third-party app in this. All you have to do is use a special feature present on your phone.

Whatsapp account

Image: Pixabay

With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide. The Facebook-owned app comes with several features, some of which you may not have even heard of. Of course, the app has its limitations: its inability to support multiple WhatsApp accounts. Officially, you can only have one WhatsApp account on a device. Also Read - WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

There are many benefits of running two WhatsApp accounts on one phone. In this way, you can keep your personal and professional life separate. The remarkable thing about the trick is that you do not have to download any third-party app in this. All you have to do is use a special feature present on your phone. Also Read - Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

Here is how you can set up two WhatsApp account on one phone:

STEP1: To enable 2 WhatsApp accounts on the same Android phone, you have to first go to the phone’s settings. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background: Check details inside

STEP2: Here, you will get the Dual / Parallel / App Clone feature.

STEP3: As soon as you click on it, you will see many apps.

STEP4: From there, click on the toggle next to WhatsApp.

STEP5: Wait till the process is completed. After this, come to the home screen and click on the icon of another WhatsApp.

STEP6: There will be a small mark on it.

STEP7: Now click on the option of Agree and Continue.

STEP8: Now, enter the number from which you want to run WhatsApp.

STEP9: An OTP will come on it.

STEP10: After entering that, you will start running a WhatsApp account.

Similarly, in Samsung phones, by going to Advance features under Settings, Dual Messenger, Settings in OnePlus, Parallel Apps in Utilities, App cloner by going to App management in Realme phones settings, App Cloner inside Settings in Oppo and Vivo phones. In Settings, the App Clone feature is available in Apps and notifications.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 4:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Electric Vehicle
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

Apps

WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kits: Pricing, where to buy

Photo Gallery

ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kits: Pricing, where to buy

COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

Photo Gallery

COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

Apps

WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu
This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021

News

This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021
WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में 2022 का हेडशॉट मास्टर बनना चाहते हैं? अपनाएं ये 5 शानदार टिप्स

फ्री फायर के आज के कोड दिलाएंगे एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड

Garena Free Fire के न्यू बम स्क्वाड कप में वाउचर समेत मिल कई जबरदस्त रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

बच्चों के इस वीडियो ने यूट्यूब पर बनाया रिकॉर्ड, मिला 1000 करोड़ व्यूज

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Mobiles
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Deals

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers