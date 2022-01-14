How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide. The Facebook-owned app comes with several features, some of which you may not have even heard of. Of course, the app has its limitations: its inability to support multiple WhatsApp accounts. Officially, you can only have one WhatsApp account on a device. Also Read - WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

There are many benefits of running two WhatsApp accounts on one phone. In this way, you can keep your personal and professional life separate. The remarkable thing about the trick is that you do not have to download any third-party app in this. All you have to do is use a special feature present on your phone.

Here is how you can set up two WhatsApp account on one phone:

STEP1: To enable 2 WhatsApp accounts on the same Android phone, you have to first go to the phone's settings.

STEP2: Here, you will get the Dual / Parallel / App Clone feature.

STEP3: As soon as you click on it, you will see many apps.

STEP4: From there, click on the toggle next to WhatsApp.

STEP5: Wait till the process is completed. After this, come to the home screen and click on the icon of another WhatsApp.

STEP6: There will be a small mark on it.

STEP7: Now click on the option of Agree and Continue.

STEP8: Now, enter the number from which you want to run WhatsApp.

STEP9: An OTP will come on it.

STEP10: After entering that, you will start running a WhatsApp account.

Similarly, in Samsung phones, by going to Advance features under Settings, Dual Messenger, Settings in OnePlus, Parallel Apps in Utilities, App cloner by going to App management in Realme phones settings, App Cloner inside Settings in Oppo and Vivo phones. In Settings, the App Clone feature is available in Apps and notifications.