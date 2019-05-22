How to set up emergency contact on lock screen of Android or iPhone

Smartphone is the most important electronic device that most of us own, and since it is always on us, the significance of it cannot be dismissed easily. While smartphones can come handy at number of occasions, they can be vital and life saver in situations like a car accident or other emergency scenario. During such a situation, first responders would look at your smartphone to reach out to your emergency contact. All smartphone users use some form of security to prevent sensitive information falling in the hands of prying eyes. One of the ideal situations would be to add in case of emergency not only in your contact but also in the lockscreen. Since the first person looking at your phone may not be able to unlock the device, it is recommended to add information such as emergency contact and blood type into the lockscreen of your smartphone. In case, you are wondering how to add those information, there is an easy way for it.

How to set emergency contact on any Android smartphone

There are a number of ways to add emergency contact information to your Android smartphone but one of the most widely used method is to add info to the emergency information feature. Here is how:

Step 1: Open the Settings app, and then Emergency information. The Emergency section might be located in different settings panel on different version of Android and is accessible easily from the search option.

Step 2: In order to enter your medical information, tap “Edit information” and this feature could be restricted to regions. In the case of most Android users, they will have option to add emergency contact numbers and configure text message in case of emergency.

Step 3: Once this information is configured, anyone can access from the lockscreen by swiping up and tapping on the “Emergency Call” option.

Alternate Method on Android

This is the most easiest way to show emergency information on any Android smartphone, and it is referred to as lockscreen message. Here is how:

Step 1: Go to Settings and then tap on Security and Location.

Step 2: Click on Screen Lock and tap Settings to access Lock screen message. Alternatively, you can also search for lock screen from Settings and navigate to lock screen message.

Step 3: Here you can enter the information that you want to be displayed in the lockscreen. Instead of a cheesy quote from a movie, Android users can make use of this feature to display critical information like emergency contact. Once entered, click on save.

How to set emergency contact on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Health app on your iPhone and select the “Medical ID” tab.

Step 2: Now, select “Edit” at the top of the screen and ensure that the “Show When Locked” option is enabled. In other words, make sure that the slider is set to green.

Step 3: Now, fill in the various fields and if a section is not relevant, either add N/A or None, instead of leaving it blank. At the bottom of this page, you will find option for emergency contacts section and tap add emergency contact to create a new entry. Once added, indicate the relationship of emergency contact with you and you can add more than one emergency contact and repeat above mentioned steps.

Once you have added these information to your smartphone, lock the device and see if the information is displayed properly. While emergency information apps allow calling a number directly from the locked device, adding contact number to the lock screen will not allow to dial directly. It is still a clever use of space than having nothing on your lock screen.