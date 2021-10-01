Amazon, the leading e-retailer offers a host of services on its platform. The e-commerce giant is hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 edition this weekend, under which it will offer massive deals, discounts on a wide range of products. While discounts, offers are a part of any e-retail service, Amazon brings another useful option for its consumers- Amazon Pay Later. Also Read - iPhone 11 available under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

For the uninitiated, Amazon Pay Later allows users to buy a product from the site and pay for it later. It gives a user the option to avail zero-interest credit on the products listed on Amazon. Customers can opt to pay the amount next month or in EMIs that can range between 3-12 months. In simple terms, Amazon Pay Later serves as a credit service that one can use on a post-paid basis ‘for pre-approved amount.’ The service is applicable on all products (except from the global store, foreign stores, top) up to Rs 60,000, provided they are purchased on Amazon. However, to use the service customers need to complete a basic KYC process. Here are the details- Also Read - Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

How to register and use Amazon Pay Later

Before you start with the process, keep in mind that to use this service you will need an active Amazon account, a verified mobile number, a valid PAN card, a bank account with one of the selected banks, and valid address proof (driving license, voter ID card, Aadhaar card, passport). Here’s how you can register- Also Read - Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Step 1- Open the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Step 2- Tap on the three horizontal bars on the top left corner and tap on Amazon Pay.

Step 3- Navigate and look for the option that says ‘Amazon Pay Later Get started.’

Step 4- Tap on ‘Sign-up in 60 seconds’ on the Amazon Pay Later page.

Step 5- Enter your PAN card number and Date of birth details and click on ‘Agree & Continue.’

Step 6- You can opt for auto repayment right away or skip it for later.

Step 7- Once the process is completed, the Amazon Pay Dashboard will show the registration status and you will be able to see your future transactions in this section.

Users should keep in note that they will have to fill in all the required details online and get their KYC approved to be eligible for Amazon’s credit service.