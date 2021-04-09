Here's how to setup Face ID on your iPhone to stay safe

By now, you might know that it is the only biometric authentication system on an iPhone. Although, the return of the Touch ID is expected with the launch of the iPhone 13 pretty soon. And it is deemed the safest among all, ever since it has been introduced. Also Read - MacBook, iPad production delayed over global chip shortage

In case, you still aren't acquainted with Apple's Face ID and recently entered the Apple paradise, we have got you covered. For we are here to tell you how you can set up and enable Face ID to remain safe, especially from intruders. Keep on reading for the same.

How to enable Face ID on iPhone?

Before we begin, you must note that Face ID was introduced with the Apple iPhone X and is currently available on models such as the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 series, and the latest iPhone 12 series. Here's what to do:

Step 1: Open the Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Face ID and Passcode option.

Step 3: Then, enter your iPhone passcode to proceed. If you don’t have one, you won’t get this option but it’s safe to set up one since you would need this as an alternative option, apart from the Face ID.

Step 4: Following this, tap on the ‘Set up Face ID’ option.

Step 5: Now, you will be required to place your head in the camera frame on the screen and move your head until the frame is turned green. The first round requires you to do it slowly, while the second one needs you to do it a bit quicker.

Step 6: Following this, your Face ID will get registered and you are good to go.

You can also enable another Face ID for two sets of facial recognition options. This can be done by heading to the Settings > Selecting the Face ID and Passcode option > Tapping on the ‘Set Up an Alternate Appearance, and following the above-mentioned process.

In case you don’t want the added layer of security on your iPhone, you can always go back to the Face ID and Passcode option in the Settings and select the ‘Reset Face ID’ option to disable it.

You can also temporarily restrict Apple Face ID from unlocking the iPhone with the help of a simple workaround. While unlocking the phone, just press and hold the power on/ button and any of the volume buttons for 2 seconds. A slider will appear and you need to tap on the side button to lock the device.