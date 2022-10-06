Google Maps is the most widely used app for navigation in India. Whether you leave your house daily or once in a while, you must have used Google Maps to get directions or for checking the ETA (Estimated time of arrival). Also Read - Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

While many use the platform for simply getting directions for themselves, sometimes we may need to share directions, real-time locations, or existing locations with others. This could be helpful if a friend of yours is traveling to your city for the first time or if you want to send directions to your colleague to reach someplace.

Sharing location or directions isn't a hard task, but it's super useful and convenient than verbally explaining directions. Having said that, let's see how you can share a location or directions in Google Maps.

Share existing location in Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps and tap and hold or long press on the location that you want to send. For example – if you want to share the location of a restaurant, tap and hold on to it in the Google Maps app and a pop-up window should open.

Step 2: In the pop-up window, you should see the share button, tap on it and share the location with anyone.

Share real-time location in Google Maps

Now, if you want to share real-time location with your friends or the person that wants to track you (similar to WhatsApp), then you can use this method.

Step 1: Open Google Maps and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap on Location sharing and you will see several options. If you want to share the location on Whatsapp, tap on Whatsapp by scrolling below. Or, you can directly share the location via email.

Remember that this will be real-time meaning anyone with the link will be able to track you wherever you go for an hour. You can also change the time by diving deep into other settings.

Share directions in Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps and search for the direction you want to share.

Step 2: Once you set a direction, meaning, from one location to another location, tap on the three dots at the top right corner and click on Share directions.

That’s how easily you can share an existing location, real-time location, and directions in Google Maps.