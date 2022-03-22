How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms. The Meta-owned cross messaging app offers a wide range of features, from sharing photos, videos, to comic gifs. Another perk of using the app is you can add a bunch of members from your contact list to WhatsApp group chat. Further, you can transfer money instantly within the chat window. All of these can be used for free. Also Read - How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

WhatsApp also allows sharing contacts in your smartphone via the platform. If you want to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp from your Android or iOS smartphone, here are a few steps that you can follow-

How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp

– First, open the WhatsApp account on your Android or iOS device.

-Then tap on the individual chat or group chat where you want to share the contacts.

-If you are using an Android phone then tap on the paperclip icon in the message box. For iOS users, press on the ‘+’ icon at the bottom of the screen.

-Then from the menu, tap on Contact.

-You will see your contact list, select the contacts that you want to share.

-Once done with the selection, tap on the send button, the contact list will then be sent to the recipient.

On a related note, WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature that will enable users to change the app language. The WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.8.3 reveals this feature that will allow to manually choose the system’s language. As per the report, the update will support over 60 languages and the user can select the ‘App language’ in settings.