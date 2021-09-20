How to share your screen during a call on Microsoft teams: Check step-by-step guide

How to share the screen in Microsoft teams – Check Step-by-Step Guide

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular apps for video calls, sharing documents, and connecting with office colleagues. Amidst the ever-increasing outbreak of the coronavirus, majority of the population has move to a work from home infrastructure. These times have paved a way for video calling platforms to become an integral part of all our lives.

There are many popular video calling platforms available such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and so on. Talking about Microsoft Teams, besides hosting individual or group meetings, it allows users to schedule meetings. One of the best and useful features of Teams is the ability to share your screen. Similar feature is also available on other popular video calling platforms.

Screen sharing feature has helped professionals ease their day-to-day work. If you are new to Teams, here's a step-by-step guide on how to share screen on Microsoft Teams.

Keep these things in mind

–If you use the Teams web app, you can currently only share your screen using the latest version of Google Chrome or Edge.

–With desktop apps on Linux, you cannot use the window sharing feature.

–If you share your screen during a chat, your participants must be active on Teams to accept your request.

Step-by-Step guide: How to share screen on Microsoft Teams

Step 1: Open Teams application on your laptop, desktop, or smartphone

Step 2: Now login your account

Step 3: Click on the share Tab option

Step 4: As soon as you open the tab option, a new window will open where you will find many options for screen sharing.

Step 5: The new window will have a desktop, window, PowerPoint & browse option.

Step 6: Select anyone from it.

Step 7: If you select the desktop option, you can share your entire screen. With the window option, you can share the specific window.

Step 8: With the PowerPoint option, you can share any PowerPoint presentation.

Step 9: With the help of the browse option, you can share any document stored on your laptop, desktop, or smartphone.

Step 10: Stop the screen sharing option as soon as your sharing is complete.