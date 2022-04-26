There are a lot of ways how you can share your location with others from different apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, Snapchat and so on but not every third-party app is safe for your data. Here are the steps that you need to take to share your precise real-time location using the Google Maps app. Also Read - Earth Day 2022: How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps

How to share your real-time location with others on Google Maps

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner Now select “Location Sharing” Now tap on the desired time span (between 15 minutes to 12 hours) you want your location to be shared for, by clicking on the “+” and “-” options in front of it You can also choose the option of “until you turn this off” for location sharing Once done, select the contact/contacts you want to share the location with. In case you don’t find the concerned contact, keep swiping right and then tap on the “more” option Users can also choose to share this location via different apps including Telegram, Messenger, Gmail, Instagram, Facebook and more Tap on “Share”

Once you share this location, a Google Maps link will appear in front of the receiver, which will lead them to this app, sharing the real-time location data. Notably, the "until you turn this off" option will work only if you share it via your Gmail account, otherwise this option will only last 24 hours. This seems like a fairly quick process that you can follow to share your location now.

Notably, this shareable link will expire after the set period of time and the viewer will lose access to your location. To stop sharing location before the set period of time, go back to the Google Maps app and visit your profile picture> location sharing> Stop.