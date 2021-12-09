comscore How to share your real-time location using Google Maps
How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

Google Maps is arguably one of the best navigation apps in the world. It has tons of features that not only enable users to traverse through unknown nooks and crannies easily, but also plan their daily commute smartly by tracking the public transportation services. More recently, Google recently added a host of new features to the app that are aimed at helping users travel sustainably. Also Read - Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

It rolled out an eco-friendly routing option in the US to help users reach their destination quickly while optimising the route for lower fuel consumption. In addition to this, Google announced live navigation for cyclists. This feature enables users to see important details about their route without needing to keep their screen on or enter turn-by-turn navigation. In addition to that, Google rolled out bike and scooter sharing information on Google Maps. This feature enables people in 300 cities across the globe to pinpoint the number of vehicles available at a station at a given point of time. Also Read - How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

Apart from these features, Google has also rolled out features that enable Maps users to spot areas of a town that are busiest at a given time or even traverse inside airports, malls and transit stations easily. Also Read - Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

Google Maps can do this and a lot more. And one of the many things that it can do is help users share their live location with their family and friends.

How to share your location using Google Maps

For sharing your real-time location with your friends and family, you need to access Google Maps from your Android smartphone or iPhone. Accessing Google Maps from a desktop browser will only let you see the live location of a friend who has chosen to share the information with you. Once you have open the Google Maps app, here’s a step-by-step guide of what you need to do next:

Step 1: Tap the profile picture icon on the top right side of the screen.

Step 2: Now tap the Location Sharing option.

Step 3: Now select the time duration for which you want your location to be shared. You can choose a time duration between 1 hour to 12 hour or a day. Alternatively, you can choose the ‘Until you turn this off’ option if you aren’t sure about the duration.

Step 4: Scroll right and tap the More button to see the list of people you can share your location with. You will also have to give Google Maps access to your contacts in order to share your live location.

Step 5: Select the contact with whom you want to share your live location. Then tap Share.

Step 6: Once you have safely arrived at your destination, you can choose the ‘Stop sharing your location’ option to stop Google Maps from sharing your live location.

  Published Date: December 9, 2021 5:16 PM IST

