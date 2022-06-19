Taxi-hailing service, Uber, has become quite popular and one of the most frequently used apps in our day-to-day lives. The company offers a handful of features to its users, including safety features. Uber also allows users to share their trip status with their friends and family. Also Read - How to pin location in Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

Uber has a section called "Trusted Contacts" where you can add up to 5 people with whom you can share your current location and estimated time of arrival for your trips.

Here are the steps you can follow to share your Uber trip status with your friends and family.

How to set up ‘Trusted Contacts’ on Uber

Open the Uber app and go to the “Settings” section Now tap on “Manage Trusted Contacts”>Add Trusted contacts Type out the names of these contacts from your contact list (up to 5) Once done, you can choose from three options: “Don’t remind me, I’ll share my trips manually”, “Remind me at night (9pm to 6am) or “Remind me before every trip” Now every time you are on a ride, you can simply swipe up and tap on “Share My Trip”

In case you have not set up your trusted contacts list or don’t want to, users can also share their ride status by simply copying a link at the bottom by tapping on “Send Status” and paste it on other apps like WhatsApp, SMS and more.

This way, the receiver will get real-time location updates along with the driver’s first name and vehicle information, irrespective of the fact that they use the Uber app. The trusted contacts can contact authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

If you want to stop sharing your Uber location with these contacts, you can delete them by going to the Trusted Contacts menu and tapping on the “Remove Trusted Contact” option at the bottom of that particular contact name.