Sharing WhatsApp Status update within the application is fairly easy. You just have to open the app, switch to the Status app and on top of all the options you'll see your small profile picture with a small '+' symbol and 'My Status' written on it. Just tap on it and either capture an image or video or else select from the existing gallery and share it on the app.

There's also a way to share the same status update on other popular applications in a few simple steps. Both Android and iPhone users have the option to share their WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Stories and other apps.

How to share Status Update to Facebook Stories

-Open WhatsApp.

-Tap Status.

-Create a status update on: Android | iPhone

From there, you can either share an old status update or select the new status update.

Share new status update: Under My status, tap Share to Facebook Story. If prompted, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now. Please note the Share to Facebook Story option disappears once you go to another tab.

Share old status update: Tap My Status on iPhone or More by My status on Android. Next, tap More ( or ) next to the status update you want to share, then tap Share to Facebook. If asked, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now. Once you have shared your status update, WhatsApp will reopen.

There's also a way to send multiple status updates, you can choose which updates you want to share to Facebook Stories. However, this feature is only available if you have one of the following apps installed on your device: Facebook on Android, Facebook Lite on Android or Facebook on iOS.

How to share WhatsApp Status Update apps other than Facebook

-Open WhatsApp.

-Tap Status.

-After you create the status, you have two sharing options based on if you want to share a new or old status update.

Share new status update: Under My status, tap Share ( or ). Please note the Share option disappears once you go to another tab.

Share old status update: Tap My Status on iPhone or More by My status on Android. Next, tap More ( or ) next to the status update you want to share, then tap Share.

In the share tray that appears, tap the app you want to share your status update to.