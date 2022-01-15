comscore How to share WhatsApp Status updates on Facebook, other applications
  • Home
  • How To
  • You can share your WhatsApp Status updates on other apps, here’s how
News

You can share your WhatsApp Status updates on other apps, here’s how

How To

There’s also a way to share the same WhatsApp Status Update on other popular applications in a few simple steps.

WhatsApp

Sharing WhatsApp Status update within the application is fairly easy. You just have to open the app, switch to the Status app and on top of all the options you’ll see your small profile picture with a small ‘+’ symbol and ‘My Status’ written on it. Just tap on it and either capture an image or video or else select from the existing gallery and share it on the app. Also Read - Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

There’s also a way to share the same status update on other popular applications in a few simple steps. Both Android and iPhone users have the option to share their WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Stories and other apps. Also Read - BMC launches MyBMC Assist WhatsApp helpline for Mumbaikars: How it works

How to share Status Update to Facebook Stories

-Open WhatsApp.
-Tap Status.
-Create a status update on: Android | iPhone Also Read - Can you really use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? Check here

From there, you can either share an old status update or select the new status update.

Share new status update: Under My status, tap Share to Facebook Story. If prompted, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now. Please note the Share to Facebook Story option disappears once you go to another tab.

Share old status update: Tap My Status on iPhone or More by My status on Android. Next, tap More ( or ) next to the status update you want to share, then tap Share to Facebook. If asked, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now. Once you have shared your status update, WhatsApp will reopen.

There’s also a way to send multiple status updates, you can choose which updates you want to share to Facebook Stories. However, this feature is only available if you have one of the following apps installed on your device: Facebook on Android, Facebook Lite on Android or Facebook on iOS.

How to share WhatsApp Status Update apps other than Facebook

-Open WhatsApp.
-Tap Status.
-After you create the status, you have two sharing options based on if you want to share a new or old status update.

Share new status update: Under My status, tap Share ( or ). Please note the Share option disappears once you go to another tab.

Share old status update: Tap My Status on iPhone or More by My status on Android. Next, tap More ( or ) next to the status update you want to share, then tap Share.
In the share tray that appears, tap the app you want to share your status update to.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 15, 2022 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
How To
How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

Photo Gallery

Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

Photo Gallery

Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

News

Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Mobiles

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps

How To

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

News

Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market
BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details

Apps

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone SE 3 के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन और कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

PUBG: New State में शुरू हुआ BR: Extreme मोड, गेम को रोमांचक बनाने का है पूरा मसाला

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध लेटेस्ट Emotes की लिस्ट, जो गेमर्स को दिला सकते हैं धमाकेदार जीत

Free Fire Redeem Codes Jan 15 Update: फ्री फायर के ये 9 रिडीम कोड्स फ्री दिलाएंगे वेपन लूट क्रेट से कैरेक्टर बंडल तक

BGMI के नए 1.8 अपडेट में हैं दिक्कत, डाउनलोड करने से पहले जान लीजिए परेशानी

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
How To
How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state
Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

News

Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market
All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Mobiles

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Gaming

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers