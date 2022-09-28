Apple introduced the Cinematic Mode to iPhones in recent years. The feature is there on the all-new iPhone 14 and was also present in the iPhone 13 models. However, not many know how to use it and what exactly will it do. Also Read - Flipkart explains iPhone 13 order cancellations are 'due to anomalies'

If you are also one of them who has heard about the feature, then this is the right time to know about it and use it. Apple has introduced 4K cinematic mode on iPhone 14 models. Interestingly, users will be able to shoot videos in two different qualities – 4K 24fps (which is more of a cinematic frame rate) and 4K 30fps (which is the regular frame rate).

In order to use Cinematic Mode in the new 4K resolution on the new iPhone 14, you will first need to turn on the higher quality from the Settings. Let's see how to do that and shoot a Cinematic video in 4K. You can follow the same steps to shoot Cinematic mode on your older iPhone 13 in 1080p resolution.

Shoot 4k Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

Step 1: Open Settings on your brand-new iPhone 14.

Step 2: Scroll below and look for the Camera option and tap on it. That’s above below the Photos and Books options in the latest iOS version.

Step 3: Now, you should be able to see the Record Cinematic option, tap on it.

Step 4: By default quality will be 1080p 30fps, but below that you will see the two 4K options. One of them is for shooting a movie-like video with 24fps called 4K at 24 fps and another one will be for a simple 30 fps video. Tap on any of the options.

Do remember that this setting will offer maximum resolution and big file size. A minute of 4K 30 fps Cinematic video will be sized 170MB, whereas, a minute of 4K 24 fps Cinematic video will be sized 135MB. This is more than double the size of a 1080p Cinematic video. 1080p Cinematic videos of a minute are sized only 60MB.

Once you follow the steps, go into the Camera and select the Cinematic Mode and start shooting.