comscore How to record in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14
News

How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

How To

Here's how you can shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on your iPhone 14 and create a movie-grade video.

Apple Sale iPhone 14 MacBook

Apple introduced the Cinematic Mode to iPhones in recent years. The feature is there on the all-new iPhone 14 and was also present in the iPhone 13 models. However, not many know how to use it and what exactly will it do. Also Read - Flipkart explains iPhone 13 order cancellations are 'due to anomalies'

If you are also one of them who has heard about the feature, then this is the right time to know about it and use it. Apple has introduced 4K cinematic mode on iPhone 14 models. Interestingly, users will be able to shoot videos in two different qualities – 4K 24fps (which is more of a cinematic frame rate) and 4K 30fps (which is the regular frame rate). Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

In order to use Cinematic Mode in the new 4K resolution on the new iPhone 14, you will first need to turn on the higher quality from the Settings. Let’s see how to do that and shoot a Cinematic video in 4K. You can follow the same steps to shoot Cinematic mode on your older iPhone 13 in 1080p resolution. Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

Shoot 4k Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

Step 1: Open Settings on your brand-new iPhone 14.

Step 2: Scroll below and look for the Camera option and tap on it. That’s above below the Photos and Books options in the latest iOS version.

Step 3: Now, you should be able to see the Record Cinematic option, tap on it.

Step 4: By default quality will be 1080p 30fps, but below that you will see the two 4K options. One of them is for shooting a movie-like video with 24fps called 4K at 24 fps and another one will be for a simple 30 fps video. Tap on any of the options.

Do remember that this setting will offer maximum resolution and big file size. A minute of 4K 30 fps Cinematic video will be sized 170MB, whereas, a minute of 4K 24 fps Cinematic video will be sized 135MB. This is more than double the size of a 1080p Cinematic video. 1080p Cinematic videos of a minute are sized only 60MB.

Once you follow the steps, go into the Camera and select the Cinematic Mode and start shooting.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 5:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top Netflix series, films arriving on October 2022: Check list
Photo Gallery
Top Netflix series, films arriving on October 2022: Check list
Moto G72 India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Mobiles

Moto G72 India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Husqvarna launches two new colour variants of Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250

automobile

Husqvarna launches two new colour variants of Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250

Samsung s The Frame 2022 arrives in India: Check details

Smart TVs

Samsung s The Frame 2022 arrives in India: Check details

Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network

automobile

Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Husqvarna launches two new colour variants of Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250

Samsung s The Frame 2022 arrives in India: Check details

Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network

Tata Tiago EV launched in India: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

Tata Tiago EV launched: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook