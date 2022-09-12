comscore How to sign a Google Docs document with eSignature
How to sign a Google Docs document with eSignature: A step-by-step guide

Here is an easy guide using which you can request and reject and add an e-signature to a document in Google Docs.

Google Docs comes with a host of features that enables users to perform a variety of tasks ranging from adding an emoji to adding a location in a file. In addition to all of these and more, Google Docs also allows users to add an e-signature to a document. This feature can come in handy wherein users need to request a signature in a digital document. Also Read - How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

However, there is a caveat, this feature is still in beta mode and so only limited users can use it yet. Google, in a support page, wrote that interested users need an active Google Workspace Individual subscription which they can use to request enrollment to the beta via a Google Form. Users who are not using Google Workspace Individual subscriber, can sign up here. Google Workspace Individual subscribers can click here to sign up for this feature. Also Read - How to sort data in alphabetical or numerical order in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

Google cautions that since it is a limited beta, “not all requests will be approved at this time. Enrollment requests may take up to two weeks to process.” Also Read - Google updates Nearby Share on Android, brings bitmojis to Wear OS

How to request a document for e-signature in Google Docs

Step 1: Create a new document or open an existing one in Google Docs wherein you want to add a signature.
Step 2: Now go to File and then eSignature.
Step 3: In the right side pane, click on the Add a Field to Request option.
Step 4: Select Signature to add this field to your doc.
Step 5: Once you have added all of the appropriate fields, click Request signature option in the right side panel.
Step 6: Now enter the email address of the individual whom you would like to sign the document.
Step 7: Click Send.

How to add an e-signature in Google Docs

Here is what you need to do to add an e-signature in requested Google Docs file:

Step 1: Open the email notification and click the embedded link to open the document where you are required to sign in Google Docs.
Step 2: Now, click the Sign option which will open the document into a PDF viewer.
Step 3: Click Sign and then type your full name.
Step 4: Now click Adopt and Sign.
Step 5: Once you have completed all Signature fields, click Mark Complete.
Step 6: Now check “By checking this box, I agree to these eSignature beta Terms” to agree to terms of using this feature. Next, click Agree and Continue option.

Soon after, you will receive an email confirmation informing you that your e-signature has been added to the Google Docs document.

How to reject an e-signature request in Google Docs

Here is what you need to do to reject an e-signature request in Google Docs:

Step 1: Open the email notification and click the embedded link to open the Google Docs file.
Step 2: Now click the Sign option which will open the contract into a PDF viewer.
Step 3: Click Reject.
Step 4: In the space below, provide an optional message for rejection.
Step 5: Click Reject.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 2:16 PM IST
