How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

Privacy is of the utmost importance when it comes to the online services you use. However, it can be tempting to stay signed in to your Google Account 24/7. It can also pose a threat to your privacy, especially if you share the device with other members of your household. Luckily, it's easy to keep your Google Account secure by just signing out.

Whenever you sign in to your Google Account, it will automatically sign in to YouTube, Google Chrome, Gmail, and some other supported services using the same account. While you enjoy the convenience it brings, you need to pay attention to one thing: Sign out of Chrome if you use your Google Account on a public computer.

You need to follow some simple steps to sign out of Google on your mobile devices:

STEP1: On your Android device, open the Chrome app Chrome.

STEP2: On the right side of the address bar, tap More than Settings.

STEP3: Tap on your name.

STEP4: Tap Sign Out.

If you’ve turned on Sync in Chrome, you can turn it off. Doing so will also sign out your Google Account services, such as Gmail.

By following these steps, you can sign out and turn off Sync:

STEP1: Open the Chrome app Chrome on your android device

STEP2: Tap Settings on the right side of the address bar.

STEP3: Tap Sync, then sign out and turn Sync off.

How to sign out of your Google Account on your iPhone:

STEP1: In your browser of choice, navigate to a Google service, such as Search, Gmail, or Drive.

STEP2: When logged in to your Google Account, select your Google Account profile picture from the top-right corner of the screen.

STEP3: You’ll then see all the Google Accounts you’re signed in to on your mobile device.

STEP4: Select the account you want to sign out from and tap Sign Out.