comscore How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can sign out of google account on your desktop
News

Here's how you can sign out of google account on your desktop

How To

Whenever you sign in to your Google Account, it will automatically sign in to YouTube, Google Chrome, Gmail, and some other supported services using the same account. While you enjoy the convenience it brings, you need to pay attention to one thing: Sign out of Chrome if you use your Google Account on a public computer.

google chrome

Privacy is of the utmost importance when it comes to the online services you use. However, it can be tempting to stay signed in to your Google Account 24/7. It can also pose a threat to your privacy, especially if you share the device with other members of your household. Luckily, it’s easy to keep your Google Account secure by just signing out. Also Read - Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

Whenever you sign in to your Google Account, it will automatically sign in to YouTube, Google Chrome, Gmail, and some other supported services using the same account. While you enjoy the convenience it brings, you need to pay attention to one thing: Sign out of Chrome if you use your Google Account on a public computer. Also Read - How to transfer all your passwords from Apple to Android

You need to follow some simple steps to sign out of Google on your mobile devices:

STEP1: On your Android device, open the Chrome app Chrome. Also Read - Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

STEP2: On the right side of the address bar, tap More than Settings.

STEP3: Tap on your name.

STEP4: Tap Sign Out.

If you’ve turned on Sync in Chrome, you can turn it off. Doing so will also sign out your Google Account services, such as Gmail.

Google Chrome Fine

By following these steps, you can sign out and turn off Sync:

STEP1: Open the Chrome app Chrome on your android device

STEP2: Tap Settings on the right side of the address bar.

STEP3: Tap Sync, then sign out and turn Sync off.

How to sign out of your Google Account on your iPhone:

STEP1: In your browser of choice, navigate to a Google service, such as Search, Gmail, or Drive.

STEP2: When logged in to your Google Account, select your Google Account profile picture from the top-right corner of the screen.

STEP3: You’ll then see all the Google Accounts you’re signed in to on your mobile device.

STEP4: Select the account you want to sign out from and tap Sign Out.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Apps
Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps
Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

News

Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users
How to break this chain and get all the passwords transferred from Apple to Android

How To

How to break this chain and get all the passwords transferred from Apple to Android
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

News

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile और BGMI में Spider-Man थीम को प्लेयर्स करते हैं काफी पसंद, जानें इसके 3 जरूरी कारण

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Gaming
From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps
HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

News

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers