How to sort data in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

Google Sheets is one of the most popular spreadsheet programs available in the market right now. It enables users to analyse vast quantities of data in a relatively easier and more efficient way.

The key to analysing vast quantities of data lies in sorting in a way that is easy to read for anyone, especially when you are collaborating a lot of people. In Google Sheets, users can sort the data and apply filters to it to reorganise it. They can also organise it numerically or alphabetically. Sorting the data numerically or alphabetically helps to cut down processing time. It also helps in removing faulty or duplicate data.

If you are planning to organise your Google Sheets document, here is how you can sort the data in alphabetical or numerical order in Google Sheets:

How to sort data in Google Sheets on PC

Step 1: Open a spreadsheet in Google Sheets on your computer

Step 2: Select the group of cells you want to sort

Step 3: Freeze the first row if your sheet includes a header row

Step 4: Click on the Data option from the top menu bar

Step 5: Select the Sort Range and then select the Advance range sorting option

Step 6: If your columns have titles, tick the checkbox for Data has a header row

Step 7: Then select the column which you like to be sorted first and select a sorting order

Step 8: To add another sorting rule click on Add another sort column

Step 9: Click on Sort.

How to sort data in Google Sheets on Android

Step 1: Open a spreadsheet in the Google Sheets app on your Android device

Step 2: Tap a letter at the top to select a column

Step 3: To open the menu, tap the top of the column again

Step 4: Then, select the More option (three horizontal dots)

Step 5: Scroll down and select SORT A-Z o SORT Z-A

Now, you will see that the data is sorted.

How to sort data in Google Sheets on iOS

Step 1: Open a spreadsheet in the Google Sheets app on your iPhone

Step 2: To select a column, tap a letter at the top

Step 3: To open the menu, tap the top of the column again

Step 4: Then, select the More option (arrow icon)

Step 5: Select SORT A-Z o SORT Z-A

Now, you will see that the data is sorted.