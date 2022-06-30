comscore How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on your phone
How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio

Activating call forwarding enables users to catch on all of their important calls but on a different number. So, here's how mobile users in India can activate or deactivate this feature.

Image: Pixabay

Call forwarding or call diversion is one of the most useful features on mobile phones. It enables users to forward all of their calls to another phone number under various circumstance including when the original number is busy, unreachable or when there is no answer from the original number among other things. Also Read - Airtel recharge: Top prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Type of call forwarding

There are four circumstances under which a call can be forwarded to another another. First is the Call Forwarding Unconditional, in which all of the calls on the primary number will be forwarded to selected number. The second one is Call Forwarding No Answer, in which case, a call is forwarded to a new number if there is no answer from the primary number. The third is called Call Forwarding Busy, in which case, a call is forwarded if the primary number is busy. Finally, the fourth option is called Call Forwarding Not Reachable, in which case, a call is forwarded if the primary number is unreachable. Also Read - BSNL new Rs 228, Rs 239 monthly prepaid plans launched: Check all benefits

How to activate call forwarding on your phone?

It is worth noting that smartphone users can also activate the call forwarding service via their phone’s settings. Here’s what they need to do: Settings > Call Settings > Advanced Settings > Call Forwarding. Alternatively, users can also ask their telecom service providers to activate or deactivate this service. Also Read - Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

How to activate and deactivate call forwarding on Airtel

Here is how you can activate or deactivate call forwarding service on Airtel:

— Call Forwarding Unconditional: Dial — **21** — to activate and ‘##21#’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding No Answer: Dial — **61** — to activate and ‘##61#’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding Busy: Dial — **67** — to activate and ‘##67#’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding Not Reachable: Dial — **67** — to activate and ‘##67#’ to deactivate.

How to activate and deactivate call forwarding on Vodafone Idea

Here is how you can activate or deactivate call forwarding service on Vodafone Idea:

— Call Forwarding Unconditional: Dial — **21** — to activate and ‘##002#’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding No Answer: Dial — **61** — to activate and ‘##61#’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding Busy: Dial — **67** — to activate and ‘##67#’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding Not Reachable: Dial — **62** — to activate and ‘##62#’ to deactivate.

How to activate and deactivate call forwarding on Reliance Jio

Here is how you can activate or deactivate call forwarding service on Reliance Jio:

— Call forwarding Unconditional: Dial — *401* — to activate and ‘*402’ to deactivate.

— Call forwarding No Answer: Dial — *403* — to activate and ‘*404’ to deactivate.

— Call forwarding Busy: Dial *405* — to activate and ‘*406’ to deactivate.

— Call Forwarding Not Reachable: Dial — *409* — to activate and ‘*410’ to deactivate.

  Published Date: June 30, 2022 4:44 PM IST

